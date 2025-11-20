Nokomis High School Students Lead Technology Learning Across Maine Through MLTI SLAM Program

This story was written by Nokomis High School student Makennah Jura.

Students like myself from Nokomis High School are using their technology skills for good as a part of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) SLAM program, a statewide effort sponsored by the Maine Department of Education (DOE). I have had the amazing opportunity of participating in this program for the past three years. Short for Student Leadership Ambassadors of Maine, this program gives students hands-on experience in digital creativity, leadership, and education. Each week, our team takes center stage in producing the SLAM Show, a live broadcast that explores creative digital tools and tech-based learning. Then, once a month, we bring that energy on the road for the SLAM Showcase through events hosted at schools across Maine.

Our advisor, Mr. Kern Kelley, explained it perfectly: “The showcases are a chance for students and teachers to learn new tools together. Everything we use is free and web-based, so anyone can keep using it after we leave.”

Kern Kelley, RSU 19 Technology Integrator and Nokomis High School Educator

Mr. Kelley, said the SLAM program began in the 2021-2022 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for students to connect virtually after school when after-school programs weren’t happening. Now, just a few years later, it has grown into something much larger. According to Mr. Kelley, Nokomis has done more than 60 showcases across Maine, from Fort Kent to Noble. The idea is for students to learn, create, and share.

First-Hand SLAM Experience

At Nokomis High School, we are lucky to be able to help the SLAM program run statewide. Each one of us has a role in something that is bigger than ourselves. We practice each week during the SLAM Show, which helps us to prepare for the SLAM Showcase. Personally, I have helped to set up for live events, present to students, and handle logistics like dinner reservations when our team is on the road. Doing so has taught me organization, communication, and leadership in ways that I didn’t expect.

Annie Nyce interviewing a student from Pemetic Elementary School

I’m not the only one at Nokomis who has learned a lot from the SLAM program:

“Being able to travel around and teach other people about what I know has helped me build communication skills and confidence when presenting,” said member Maddie Ervin.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to grow as a public speaker and teach other kids. You also learn problem-solving, especially when helping younger students with technology,” said host Hallie Coots.

Member Mallory Smith said that what she loves the most about the program is meeting new people and seeing new parts of the state. She said that she has learned the importance of time management and patience, especially when working with students who are just learning to use a laptop for the first time.

During Nokomis’ most-recent showcase at Pemetic Elementary School on Mount Desert Island, I met with Stephanie McGruder, an MLTI ambassador for the Maine DOE, who was teaching Canva to students. She shared: “What fascinates me about SLAM is watching high school students do things most adults can’t even do. You’re creative, genuine, and willing to teach others. It’s incredible to see.”

Why Does This Matter?

Being a part of the SLAM program has shown me that leadership doesn’t just mean being in charge; it means sharing what you know, helping others to learn, and finding your voice. Whether coding virtually or hosting live shows, we’re building skills that will stick with us far beyond high school. As Mr. Kelley explained: “It’s a great chance to travel, learn, and give back to the community while having fun with technology.” I couldn’t agree more.



As technology continues to shape the world around us, the work we are doing through SLAM will become more important. Programs like SLAM show how powerful technology can be when students take the lead in teaching and learning. The experience gives us confidence in teaching these technology tools and innovating with them. As the next generation, we’re not just keeping up with technology; we’re helping to shape how it’s used in the classrooms and communities across Maine and beyond.

This story was submitted by Nokomis High School. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.