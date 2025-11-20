Brianna Banks Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Bold Vision of Freedom, Joy, and Breaking Barriers

FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brianna Banks, co-founder of Wake n Bakery, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares her story of building a lifestyle brand that challenges stigma, empowers community, and redefines what it means to lead with purpose in the cannabis space.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Banks speaks candidly about fighting for what you believe in, choosing freedom over fear, and finding purpose in bringing joy to others. She breaks down how resilience, authenticity, and faith in action helped her build a brand rooted in culture, creativity, and unapologetic self-expression."Take time to recognize where you are right now and how hard you’ve worked to get there," said Banks.Brianna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/brianna-banks

