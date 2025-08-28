Three Industry Leaders to Create An Integrated Platform to Accelerate Data Driven Decision Making

Orion Governance, innoscale, and Cortex partner to deliver a solution for the entire data lifecycle

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data is the gold of the digital age – but only when it is fast, clean, and purposefully usable does it create value. Orion Governance, innoscale AG, and Cortex AG are now setting a new milestone:Together, they offer an integrated solution that can be operated both in the cloud or on-premises and improves data quality and governance in record time. This enables companies to deploy their data in a targeted and early manner – with measurable impact on business success.The perfect combination for the entire data lifecycleThe solution combines three leading technologies into a seamless end-to-end offering:• Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) by Orion Governance – Metadata Management and Data Fabric platform encompassing Data Governance, Catalog, Lineage, and impact analysis for maximum transparency and compliance. DATAROCKET by innoscale – Trusted Data Quality, Data Cleansing & Master Data Management for consistently reliable enterprise data. Cortex Data Marketplace – Using and sharing data products as easily as online shopping.Proof of Concept in Record TimeAt the core of the joint solution is a hands-on approach that enables companies to significantly improve their data quality and governance within a very short time. Already in early proof-of-concept phases, measurable improvements become visible, allowing the rapid use of verified data for analytics, AI applications, and operational decision-making.“In a world where data makes the decisive competitive difference, every week counts,” says Ramesh Shurma, CEO of Orion Governance. “With our joint solution, we dramatically shorten the path from data source to business outcome – with verifiable quality.”Matthias Czerwonka, CEO of innoscale AG, adds: “We enable companies to benefit from their own data without lengthy implementation phases and in the fastest possible way.”Jan Buss, Managing Director of Cortex AG, concludes: “With our Data Marketplace, we are building the bridge between IT and business units – fast, intuitive, and user-friendly.”About Orion GovernanceOrion Governance is the provider of Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph, an industry leading metadata management and data fabric platform that encompasses capabilities ranging from Data Catalog, Data Lineage, Impact Analysis, Metadata Analytics, and Data Governance. The company helps organizations accelerate their application modernization process, manage their data assets transparently, meet regulatory requirements, and fasttrack data-driven decision-making.Headquarters: San Mateo, CA, USA.About innoscale AGinnoscale AG specializes in data quality, data cleansing, and master data management. With its DATAROCKET software suite, innoscale AG supports companies in systematically cleansing, standardizing, and utilizing data assets for value-adding processes.Headquarters: Berlin, Germany.About Cortex AGCortex AG develops an innovative data platform that automatically links data and makes it available as data products via a modern Data Marketplace. This makes access to data as easy as online shopping – for business units, data scientists, and business analysts alike.Headquarters: Hanover, Germany.

