Empty Capsules Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 10.5% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Empty Capsules Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Empty Capsules Market?

In recent times, the market size of empty capsules has seen a potent surge. It is expected to reach $3.47 billion in 2025, up from $3.21 billion in 2024. This implies a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The considerable growth during this historic period can be credited to shifting consumer tastes, beneficial economic circumstances, the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, industry access hurdles, and an aging population.

Anticipations are high for a swift expansion in the size of the empty capsules market within the coming years. The predicted growth sees the market value rising to $5.18 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include an increase in market size, industry consolidation, ethical considerations, strict regulations, and a surge in nutraceutical demand, among other market dynamics. The period is also predicted to witness significant trends like product innovations, sustainable sourcing, the inclusion in vegetarian and vegan products, growing patient population and treatments for chronic diseases, along with regional supremacy.

Download a free sample of the empty capsules market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8296&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Empty Capsules Market?

The empty capsules market is projected to expand due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses. Chronic diseases, which typically last three months or longer and may deteriorate over time, include cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis. Empty capsules are employed to distribute a range of medications without altering their compositions, ensuring they effectively deliver the drug without interfering with its formulation. For example, the American Cancer Society, a US health organization, published research in January 2022 forecasting 609,360 cancer-related deaths and 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses in the US for the year. This equates to about 1,670 deaths per day. Hence, the increasing occurrence of chronic conditions is fueling the advancement of the empty capsules market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Empty Capsules Market?

Major players in the Empty Capsules include:

• ACG Group

• CapsCanada Corporation

• HealthCaps India Limited

• Natural Capsules Ltd.

• Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

• Suheung Co. Ltd.

• Roxlor LLC

• Lonza Group AG

• Goerlich Pharma GmbH

• Qualicaps Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Empty Capsules Industry?

The ongoing surge in product advancements has been noted as a significant pattern in the empty capsules market. Major market players are introducing innovative products to consolidate their standing in this sector. For instance, Bright Pharma Caps Inc, an Indian pharmaceutical corporation, rolled out Bright-Poly in August 2023. These were the first-ever capsules that were officially certified as organic and made from USDA-approved organic pullulan. The introduction of these capsules meets a previously unaddressed need for organic encapsulation options in the nutritional supplement industry. Manufactured using NOP certified organic pullulan, purified water, and alginates, Bright-Poly capsules are devoid of the usual surfactants and chemical additives found in traditional capsules.

What Segments Are Covered In The Empty Capsules Market Report?

The empty capsules market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Gelatin Capsules, Non-Gelatin Capsules

2) By Functionality: Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release Capsules, Delayed-release Capsules

3) By Application: Antibiotic And Antibacterial Drugs, Dietary Supplements, Antacid And Antiflatulent Preparations, Antianemic Preparations, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs, Cough And Cold Drug Preparations, Other Therapeutic Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Research Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Gelatin Capsules: Hard Gelatin Capsules, Soft Gelatin Capsules

2) By Non-Gelatin Capsules: Vegetable Capsules, Pullulan Capsules, Other Plant-Based Capsules

View the full empty capsules market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/empty-capsules-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Empty Capsules Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for empty capsules. The anticipated growth status for this region will be indicated in the report. The report encompasses markets in regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Empty Capsules Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multivitamin-capsules-and-tablets-global-market-report

Tablets Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tablets-global-market-report

Smart Pills Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-pills-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.