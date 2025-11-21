Polyglycolic Acid Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polyglycolic Acid Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Polyglycolic Acid Market Worth?

The polyglycolic acid market size has seen robust growth in the last few years. The market is predicted to expand from a value of $5.22 billion in 2024 to an estimated value of $5.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth during the historic phase is primarily credited to advancements in the field of polymer chemistry and medical utilizations, regulatory backing for materials that are biodegradable, initiatives in research and development, along with a rising demand in the oil and gas industry.

In the forthcoming years, the polyglycolic acid market is anticipated to witness rapid expansion. With a compounded annual growth rate of 10.3%, it is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2029. This growth during the forecast period is associated with the expanding bioplastics market, increasing demand in the packaging sector, more surgical procedures, heightened awareness of environmental concerns, demand in the electronics sector, and medical device innovations. Key trends for the forecast period include progressive PGA production technology, rising usage in the oil and gas sector, increased demand for PGA in agriculture, a move towards synthetic bio-based polymers, and research on PGA for drug delivery systems.

Download a free sample of the polyglycolic acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8146&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Polyglycolic Acid Market?

The polyglycolic acid market is anticipated to escalate due to the growing demand in the packaging industry. Branding and providing additional protection for food products has boosted the need for packaging across multiple sectors, including healthcare, food, cosmetics, and personal care. In high-gas barrier packaging applications, polyglycolic acid is often the preferred choice. Trivium Packaging, a packing company based in the Netherlands, reported in April 2023 that an increased percentage of consumers, specifically 82%, is willing to pay a higher price for sustainable packaging, marking a 4 percentage point rise from 2022's report. The study also revealed that 71% of buyers consciously select products considering the sustainability of their packaging, while 63% are hesitant to buy products carrying environmentally detrimental packaging. Accordingly, the escalating demand in the packaging industry is a significant driver for the growth of the polyglycolic acid market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Polyglycolic Acid Market?

Major players in the Polyglycolic Acid include:

• Kureha Corporation

• Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co. Ltd.

• BMG Incorporated

• Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

• Meta Biomed Co. Ltd.

• Samyang Biopharm Corporation

• Merck Group

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Polyglycolic Acid Sector?

A pivotal trend emerging in the polyglycolic acid market is the introduction of novel products in food packaging. Major market participants are centring their attention on creating eco-friendly packaging solutions to consolidate their market standing. As an example, in December 2022, Notpla, a food container manufacturing firm in the UK, introduced packs coated with seaweed, intended to serve as an environmentally friendly substitute to conventional plastic packaging. This ground-breaking product is designed to minimize plastic waste in the food segment, simultaneously encouraging sustainability through the use of organic, decomposable materials.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Polyglycolic Acid Market Share?

The polyglycolic acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Films, Fibers, Other Forms

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Industry: Pharmaceutical, Oil And Gas, Packaging, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Films: Biodegradable Films, Barrier Films

2) By Fibers: Monofilament Fibers, Multifilament Fibers

3) By Other Forms: Granules, Coatings, Medical Devices

View the full polyglycolic acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyglycolic-acid-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Polyglycolic Acid Market?

In 2024, North America led the polyglycolic acid market and its growth projection is highlighted in the report. The document also provides coverage for various other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Polyglycolic Acid Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Polyglycerol Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyglycerol-global-market-report

Polylactic Acid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polylactic-acid-global-market-report

Octadecanedioic Acid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/octadecanedioic-acid-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.