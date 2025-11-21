Polyisobutylene Market to Reach USD $3.57 Billion by 2029 at 6.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Polyisobutylene Market In 2025?

The polyisobutylene market size has seen a consistent rise in the recent past. Its market value is anticipated to increase from $2.63 billion in 2024 to $2.76 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including a surge in lubricant and fuel additives, expansion of the construction and infrastructure sector, an increased demand for industrial rubber, broader applications of polymer modification, an expanding adhesives and sealants industry, and tighter regulations in the chemical industry.

The polyisobutylene market is projected to witness robust expansion in the coming years, escalating to $3.57 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.7%. This upswing during the forecast period can be credited to progress in polymer science, the increased need for biodegradable polymers, an emphasis on eco-friendly packaging, the surge in demand for synthetic rubber, and the necessity for high-performance lubricants. Prime trends for the projected period encompass technological advancements in tire production, development in polymer modification, globalization and market spread, as well as technological advancements in PIB production.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Polyisobutylene Market?

The polyisobutylene market is set to expand, propelled by an increasing demand in the market for tires and tubes. Their role in transportation makes these automotive components essential. Polyisobutylene, a synthetic rubber, comes into play in the manufacture of inner tubes for tires used in buses, vehicles, trucks and airplanes. Its importance lies in its capability to prevent the flow of oxygen. Thus, the growing need for tires and tubeless tires is boosting the demand for polyisobutylene. This is supported by data from an article by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association in August 2022, which detailed that total tire shipments in the United States are predicted to rise from 335.2 million units in 2021 to 342.1 million units in 2022. This upsurge in the need for tires and tubes continues to fuel the growth of the polyisobutylene market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Polyisobutylene Industry?

Major players in the Polyisobutylene include:

• Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik Societas Europaea

• TPC Group

• Lubrizol Corporation

• INEOS Group Limited

• Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

• Braskem

• ENEOS Corporation

• Janex S.A.

• RB Products Inc.

• Chevron Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Polyisobutylene Market In The Globe?

The emergence of product innovations is a prominent trend that's being witnessed in the polyisobutylene market. The key players participating in this market are in the process of producing innovative solutions equipped with features like superior elongation capabilities and elasticities, quicker processing durations, among others to consolidate their standing in the polyisobutylene market. To illustrate, Quanex, a firm specializing in building products in the US, introduced a novel moisture repellent tailor-made for solar panels in August 2022. This groundbreaking sealant offers improved shielding from moisture that can cause deterioration and hamper efficacy in solar energy systems. The moisture shield is thoughtfully designed to prolong the service life of solar panels by averting water penetration, thus enhancing their overall robustness and operational efficiency.

What Segments Are Covered In The Polyisobutylene Market Report?

The polyisobutylenemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Conventional PIB, Highly Reactive PIB

2) By Molecular Weight: Low Molecular Weight, Medium Molecular Weight, High Molecular Weight

3) By Application: Tires And Tubes, Adhesives, Sealants, Lubricants, Electrical Insulation, Stretch Wrap

4) By End User Industry: Industrial, Food, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Conventional PIB: Low Molecular Weight PIB, High Molecular Weight PIB

2) By Highly Reactive PIB: Modified PIB, Functionalized PIB

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Polyisobutylene Market By 2025?

In 2024, the polyisobutylene market was dominated by Asia-Pacific which is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report features details on several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

