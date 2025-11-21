Polyglycerol Market to Reach $3.77 Billion by 2029 with 9.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Polyglycerol Market Size And Growth?

The scale of the polyglycerol market has substantially expanded in the past few years. The market, which was worth $2.48 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $2.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to the past growth include the heightened demand for eco-friendly products, improved consumer awareness, legislative backing, the development of the personal care sector, and increased funding in research and development.

The polyglycerol market share is projected to witness a significant upsurge in the forthcoming years, expanding to a value of $3.77 billion by 2029 at a 9.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expected growth in the forecast period is largely due to the rising applications of biopolymers, developments in green chemistry, the booming cosmeceutical industry, and the burgeoning pharmaceutical sector. The forecast period will also see trends such as bio-based materials, advancement in surfactants, impact of global population growth, a rise in the consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and a surge in partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Polyglycerol Market?

The advancing utilization of polyglycerols within the healthcare sector is anticipated to significantly contribute to the polyglycerols market's growth. This sector includes businesses that offer medical services, manufacture medical tools and drugs, provide medical insurance, and administer healthcare to patients. Polyglycerols are leveraged as emulsifiers, dispersants and penetrants in medications and as emulsifiers in ointments, tablets, oral solutions, and injections. This expanding use of polyglycerols in the healthcare sector is accelerating the growth of the polyglycerols market. An example of this trend appeared in the March 2022 National Health Expenditure (NHE) report by the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which is a US federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services. The report predicted that annual national health spending will escalate by an average of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030, eventually reaching around USD 6.8 trillion by 2030. Consequently, the growing application of polyglycerols in the healthcare industry fuels the augmentation of the polyglycerols market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Polyglycerol Market?

Major players in the Polyglycerol include:

• Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co Ltd.

• Spiga Nord S p A

• Lonza Group

• Taiyo Kagaku Co Ltd.

• Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

• SPELL ORGANICS LTD

• Oleon NV

• Croda International Plc

• Binzhou GIN&ING New Material Technology

• Abitec Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Polyglycerol Market?

One notable trend emerging in the polyglycerol market is product innovation. To remain competitive, major entities in the market are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions. One such example would be BASF SE, a chemical company based in Germany, which introduced a bio-based polymer called EcoPAX in October 2023. This product is made for application in sustainable packaging solutions, promising improved functionality and diminished environmental footprint. Manufactured from renewable resources, EcoPAX is designed to cater for the increasing need for environmentally friendly materials within the packaging industry.

How Is The Polyglycerol Market Segmented?

The polyglycerolmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Polyglycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Sebacate

2) By Application: Food Additives, Emulsifiers, Stabilizers, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Food And Beverage, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate: Food Grade, Industrial Grade

2) By Polyglycerol Esters: Polyglycerol Monostearate, Polyglycerol Distearate, Polyglycerol Tristearate

3) By Polyglycerol Sebacate: Cosmetic Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade

View the full polyglycerol market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyglycerol-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Polyglycerol Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the polyglycerol market. The projected growth of this region is detailed in the report which also encompasses Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

