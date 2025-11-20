Trilogy Investment Company Announces Two Land Development Closings in South Carolina

East Argent Heron Pointe

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy Investment Company, a fully integrated residential development and investment firm, has closed two significant land development deals in South Carolina — Heron Pointe in Hardeeville and East Argent in Bluffton — underscoring the continued growth of its land development platform, Tierra Development. Together, the projects represent more than 650 future single-family homes and highlight Trilogy’s expanding footprint in high-growth Lowcountry markets.Heron Pointe marks Trilogy’s first project in Hardeeville. The 414-lot community will deliver single-family and villa home sites to NVR, Inc., one of the nation’s leading homebuilders serving more than 36 metropolitan areas across 16 states. Work is underway on the first phase of 174 homes, with construction on the second phase of 240 homes expected to begin in June 2026.East Argent, located in Bluffton, among South Carolina’s fastest-growing municipalities, expands Trilogy’s presence in the Lowcountry with its second land development in the region. The 240-lot project, also for NVR, Inc., represents NVR’s commitment to the submarket and continued investment in bringing high-quality homes to these two communities.“These projects exemplify the growth of Tierra Development and the strength of our partnerships,” said Jason Joseph, CEO and managing partner of Trilogy Investment Company. “By identifying high-quality land opportunities and aligning with exceptional builder and capital partners, we are helping deliver much-needed housing supply in the Southeast while driving strong outcomes for our investors.”Trilogy’s land development platform identifies and develops land opportunities in high-growth markets across the Sun Belt for regional and national homebuilders. Backed by institutional equity and guided by a proprietary site-selection process, Tierra Development is currently under construction on more than 2,100 lots across five states.For more information, please visit www.trilogyic.com # # #About Trilogy Investment CompanyTrilogy Investment Company is a “residential community builder.” Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Trilogy is a vertically integrated residential development and investment firm specializing in build-to-rent, land development, and select for-sale opportunities. Trilogy’s team manages every phase of the development and construction process, from acquisition and design to construction and asset management.Led by a team of investment, development, and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides build-to-rent and for-sale communities for residents seeking either the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice, or residents seeking extraordinary for-sale single-family and townhouse options. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit www.trilogyic.com.

