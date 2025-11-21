Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market to Expand at a 7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $10.92 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Worth?

The market for cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments has witnessed a vigorous growth in the past few years. The market size, which stood at $7.63 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $8.34 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Several factors have contributed to this growth in the historic period including advancements in targeted therapies, an increased understanding of CF genetics, patient advocacy and awareness campaigns, government sponsorship for research, the adoption of orphan drug designations, along with incentives provided for conducting research on rare diseases.

The market for cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, projected to reach a value of ""$10.92 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The predicted surge within this period can be accredited to the increasing C patient demographic, regulatory endorsement for innovative therapies, prioritization of personalized medicine, escalation in biomarker research funding, broadening of newborn screening initiatives, and backing of healthcare policies. Noteworthy trends anticipated within the forecast period include the growth of CFTR modulators, advancements in gene editing technologies, strategies for early intervention, enhancement of diagnostic processes, the utilization of telehealth and remote monitoring, healthcare digitalization, and the management of chronic disease.

Download a free sample of the cystic fibrosis (cf) therapeutics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9056&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market?

The growth of the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market is anticipated to be driven by an increasing number of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis. This inherited disease significantly affects the lungs, digestive system, and other vital organs of the body. Therapeutic treatments for cystic fibrosis aim to thin the mucus in the lungs, making it easier to be expelled, helping to treat the disorder. The upward trend in cystic fibrosis patients is projected to spur the CF therapeutics market. For example, as per July 2022 reports from The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the U.S, there has been a significant increase in cystic fibrosis cases, affecting nearly 40,000 adults and children in the U.S and over 105,000 diagnosed individuals worldwide in 2022. Consequently, the rise in cystic fibrosis patients is a key driver of the CF therapeutics market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics include:

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

• Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

• PTC Therapeutics LIMITED

• Genentech Inc.

• Alaxia

• AstraZeneca

• Beyond Air Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Sector?

Prominent corporations in the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics domain are spearheading innovation in treatment strategies and patient care measures. One such innovation is the cystic fibrosis innovation hub network which aims to fast-track research, augment treatment alternatives, and boost joint efforts towards creating novel therapies for CF patients. This network serves as a joint initiative with the aim to speed up research and the creation of new treatments for CF. For example, in October 2024, LifeArc, a charitable organization and life sciences enterprise based in the UK, unveiled the first Cystic Fibrosis Innovation Hub Network in the country. This hub network is designed to bolster CF treatment research and development, and to promote collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, and patients. As part of a wider drive to stimulate innovation in CF treatment, this hub concentrates on discovering new drug development pathways and improving patient prognosis.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Share?

The cystic fibrosis (cf) therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements, Mucolytic, Bronchodilators, CFTR Modulators

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Inhaled

3) By Treatment Method: Medication, Devices

Subsegments:

1) By Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements: Lipase, Amylase, Protease

2) By Mucolytics: Dornase Alfa (Pulmozyme), Hypertonic Saline

3) By Bronchodilators: Short-Acting Beta Agonists (SABAs), Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABAs), Anticholinergics

4) By CFTR Modulators: Ivacaftor, Lumacaftor Or Ivacaftor (Orkambi), Tezacaftor Or Ivacaftor (Symdeko), Elexacaftor Or Tezacaftor Or Ivacaftor

View the full cystic fibrosis (cf) therapeutics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cystic-fibrosis-cf-therapeutics-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, North America led the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the quickest rate in the future. The report on the CF therapeutics market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Cancer Biologics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-biologics-global-market-report

Rituximab Biosimilar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rituximab-biosimilar-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.