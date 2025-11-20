TS Designs Selects BioBlack, Begins Full Transition Away from Carbon Black

NAC Logo BioBlack Case Study Results TS Design Logo

When a company decides to replace every drop of carbon black with a cleaner alternative, it sends a powerful signal: high performance and environmental responsibility are no longer at odds.” — Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nature Coatings , an award-winning biochemical company turning wood waste into black pigments, today announced that TS Designs, a pioneering U.S. textile manufacturer, is transitioning all of its black prints from petroleum-derived carbon black to BioBlack™. What began as an exploration of cleaner, circular material options quickly evolved into a full-scale conversion after BioBlack outperformed both traditional carbon black and multiple bio-based alternatives across color depth, durability, workflow compatibility, and environmental impact.“When we started digging into the materials we use every day, we realized black was one of the least sustainable colors in the world,” said Eric Henry, President & CEO of TS Designs. “It’s everywhere in apparel — and almost always fossil-based. We wanted to change that.”As detailed in a new Case Study , the move follows an extensive evaluation in which TS Designs rigorously tested BioBlack alongside petroleum carbon black and several other bio-based pigments. BioBlack outperformed every alternative in color depth, durability, consistency, environmental impact, and cost-to-performance.“BioBlack™ was the clear winner — it performed better and carried none of the environmental baggage of fossil carbon black,” added Henry. “It’s a smarter, cleaner material for our industry.”Under the leadership of Technical Director Nelson Houser, TS Designs conducted controlled print trials, reflectance testing, and third-party AATCC wash- and light-fastness tests. BioBlack met all commercial requirements without requiring equipment changes, functioning as a true plug-in replacement.“With an adjustment, it was essentially a plug-in replacement,” said Nelson Houser, Technical Director at TS Designs. “Same equipment, same workflow, better story.”Unlike conventional carbon black, which is produced by burning fossil fuels, BioBlack™ is made through a closed-loop process that converts U.S. wood waste into a non-toxic pigment. It is carbon-negative and produced domestically—offering supply-chain stability as global pigment markets face increasing volatility.“TS Designs expects to complete its full conversion in the coming year, ensuring that every black print leaving the Burlington facility is made with BioBlack,” concluded Henry.TS Designs first introduced BioBlack through a limited Solid State Clothing release. Positive consumer response and strong technical performance prompted the company to begin converting all black prints to BioBlack, a transition expected to be completed within the coming year.“TS Designs put BioBlack™ through exactly the kind of rigorous testing the industry needs,” said Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings. “When a company with their technical expertise and sustainability leadership decides to replace every drop of carbon black with a cleaner alternative, it sends a powerful signal: high performance and true environmental responsibility are no longer at odds.”About Nature CoatingsGlobal brands and manufacturers trust Nature Coatings BioBlack to deliver a durable and scalable replacement for carbon black that’s nontoxic and sustainably-sourced at a competitive price. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, the award-winning biochemicals company transforms wood waste into 100% bio-based, non-toxic and carbon-negative black pigments and dispersions. Its sustainably sourced products are used by a range of industries, including textiles, cosmetics, ink (packaging, textile and footwear), as well by plastics, paints, and coatings companies. Backed by prominent investors, including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Nature Coatings bio-based black pigments and dispersions have been used by innovative global brands like Levi’s, the Kering Group, Bestseller’s Jack&Jones, and Selected HOMME, among others.

