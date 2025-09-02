Nature Coatings Chosen for Breakthrough Sustainability Program

Hokkaido F Village x HFX 2025 Inaugural Cohort

Nature Coatings is proud to announce its selection to join the Hokkaido F Village x HFX 2025 Inaugural Cohort.

Hokkaido represents a bold vision for how industries and cultures can unite to shape a sustainable future. We're honored to contribute our safe, renewable pigments to such an inspired global platform.” — Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Nature Coatings , the award-winning manufacturer of bio-based black pigments made from wood waste, is proud to announce its selection to join the Hokkaido F Village x HFX 2025 Inaugural Cohort. From more than 300 applications across 29 countries, only 11 startups were chosen to participate in this visionary initiative in Hokkaido, Japan, focused on sustainable innovation and community development.Hokkaido F Village is a first-of-its-kind “baseball eco-village” connecting professional sports, environmental stewardship, and cultural innovation. The HFX program links global startups with partners across Japan to pilot and scale solutions in food, materials, energy, mobility, and more.“We are thrilled to be included in this pioneering cohort,” said Jane Palmer, CEO and Founder of Nature Coatings. “Hokkaido F Village represents a bold vision for how communities, industries, and cultures can come together to shape a sustainable future. We are honored to contribute our work on safe, renewable pigments to such an inspiring global platform.”As part of the program, Nature Coatings will collaborate with Japanese and international stakeholders to expand the reach of BioBlack™, the company’s carbon-negative pigment made from FSC-certified wood waste. Used across textiles, packaging, cosmetics, paints, inks, coatings, and bioplastics, BioBlack provides a renewable alternative to petroleum-based carbon black—one of the world’s most widely used industrial colorants.BioBlack is carbon negative and contains zero detectable toxins such as PAHs, PFAS, and VOCs. By offering a clean, renewable solution, BioBlack directly supports Hokkaido’s focus on health and wellness while advancing Japan’s national goal of CO₂ reduction. This shift provides measurable benefits and immediate positive impacts on workers, consumers, and surrounding communities.“BioBlack is not only carbon-negative—it also contributes to wellness by eliminating harmful chemicals from everyday products,” Palmer added. “By moving away from petroleum-based pigments, the people of Hokkaido will have a lower exposure to toxic substances known to have adverse impacts on human health.”About Nature CoatingsGlobal brands and manufacturers trust Nature Coatings’ BioBlack to deliver a durable, scalable replacement for carbon black that is non-toxic and sustainably sourced at a competitive price. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, the award-winning biochemicals company transforms wood waste into 100% bio-based, non-toxic, and carbon-negative black pigments and dispersions. Its products are used across textiles, cosmetics, ink (packaging, textile, and footwear), plastics, paints, and coatings. Backed by investors including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Nature Coatings’ pigments have been adopted by innovative global brands including Levi’s, the Kering Group, Bestseller’s Jack & Jones, and Selected HOMME, among others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.