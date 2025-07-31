Chapelton Adopts BioBlack to Launch 'Sustaina Black' Food-Safe Packaging

Sustaina Black Food Safe Packaging

This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality sustainable solutions at scale.” — Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nature Coatings, an award-winning biochemical company turning wood waste into black pigments, today announced a strategic partnership with Chapelton, a leading UK-based supplier of sustainable paper and cartonboard products, to introduce Sustaina Black , an advanced, sustainable black barrier coating for packaging applications.Sustaina Black, a flagship offering within Chapelton’s new Sustaina range, utilizes Nature Coatings’ innovative BioBlack pigment, which provides a non-toxic, high-performance alternative to petroleum-derived carbon black. Unlike traditional black pigments, BioBlack is carbon-negative, free from harmful PAHs, and safe for direct food contact."This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality sustainable solutions at scale," said Jane Palmer, CEO and Founder of Nature Coatings. "Chapelton’s extensive market reach positions Sustaina Black to transform the packaging industry by enabling brands to achieve their sustainability and regulatory compliance goals without compromising performance."Chapelton’s Sustaina range targets multiple sectors, including food and beverage packaging, luxury goods, retail packaging, consumer packaged goods (CPG), printing, and graphic arts. Sustaina Black specifically addresses growing industry demand for sustainable, safe, and fully recyclable packaging materials.Neil Skelton, Managing Director of Chapelton, added, "We’re excited to partner with Nature Coatings and bring Sustaina Black to market. This collaboration meets critical sustainability needs in our sector and provides our customers with innovative packaging solutions that enhance their environmental credentials and appeal to increasingly sustainability-conscious consumers."Global brands and manufacturers trust Nature Coatings BioBlack to deliver a durable and scalable replacement for carbon black that’s nontoxic and sustainably-sourced at a competitive price. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, the award-winning biochemicals company transforms wood waste into 100% bio-based, non-toxic and carbon-negative black pigments and dispersions. Its sustainably sourced products are used by a range of industries, including textiles, cosmetics, ink (packaging, textile and footwear), as well by plastics, paints, and coatings companies. Backed by prominent investors, including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Nature Coatings bio-based black pigments and dispersions have been used by innovative global brands like Levi’s, the Kering Group, Bestseller’s Jack&Jones, and Selected HOMME, among others.Chapelton: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Over 40 YearsChapelton proudly supplies a comprehensive range of virgin and recycled fibre grades, serving as a trusted partner to many of the UK and Ireland’s leading retailers, food packaging brands, and packaging producers. With dual FSCand PEFC™ certification, we are committed to delivering responsibly sourced materials that meet the highest environmental standards.With over four decades of industry experience, Chapelton is known not only for its product quality and customer service but for its deep technical expertise in paper and board materials. From barrier boards and lightweight packaging grades to bespoke specifications, we provide tailored, high-performance solutions that meet the demands of today’s fast-moving packaging world.We work closely with packaging converters, printers, and brand owners to help them make more sustainable material choices—supporting the transition to recyclable, biodegradable, and renewable packaging options wherever possible.Innovation and sustainability are at the core of our business. By collaborating with top retailers and packaging producers, we help drive forward-thinking strategies that align with both environmental targets and consumer expectations.Chapelton isn’t just a supplier—we’re a strategic partner for the future of sustainable packaging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.