Brain Health Supplements Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Health Supplements Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for brain health supplements has seen swift expansion in the past few years. It is predicted to escalate from a worth of $10.65 billion in 2024 to approximately $11.78 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Key factors driving the growth during the historical period include the enlargement of the e-commerce sector, the surge in personalized nutrition, the consolidation of scientific validation and research, and the impact of digital overload and increased screen time.

The market for brain health supplements is projected to undergo significant expansion in the coming years, with its value expected to reach $18.57 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the aging population, heightened health consciousness, stress and mental health issues, emphasis on preventive healthcare, as well as innovations in supplement formulations. Key trends for the forecast period encompass celebrity and influencer promotion, establishment of regulatory approval and safety standards, the growth of personalized nutrition, clinical studies and validation, and changing consumer tastes.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Brain Health Supplements Market?

The anticipated surge in brain health disorders is likely to fuel the expansion of the brain health supplements market. Brain health disorders are disabilities that impact the brain. The intake of essential nutrients like long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, and mineral elements might help in reducing inflammation, augmenting antioxidative defense, and mitigating risk. For example, the BrightFocus Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the U.S, reported in October 2022 that nearly 500k new Alzheimer's disease cases are projected to be diagnosed in the United States annually. Alzheimer's dementia impacts 5% of individuals aged 65 to 74, 13% of those in the age bracket of 75 to 84, and 33% of people who are 85 years and above. This rise in the occurrence of brain health disorders is, therefore, propelling the growth of the brain health supplements market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Brain Health Supplements Market?

Major players in the Brain Health Supplements include:

• Accelerated Intelligence Inc.

• AlternaScript LLC

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited

• HVMN Inc.

• KeyView Labs Inc.

• Liquid Health Inc.

• Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

• NOW Health Group Inc.

• Onnit Labs LLC

• Peak Nootropics LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Brain Health Supplements Market?

The trend of product innovation is increasingly becoming prominent in the brain health supplements market. Companies that are significant players in the market are producing original products to maintain their standing in the market for brain health supplements. As an example, Cosmos Holdings, a pharmaceutical company based in the US, introduced Proprietary Sky Premium Life Brainlit, an inventive formula designed to sustain and improve brain functionality in March 2022. Despite the sizeable unresolved demand for efficient treatment options, there has been a surge in Alzheimer's disease, various forms of dementia, Parkinson's disease, depression and anxiety in recent years. The Brainlit supplement is made from the finest raw materials and contains vital elements such as Ginkgo biloba, glutamine, L-tyrosine, as well as other vitamins and minerals essential for brain performance.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Brain Health Supplements Market Growth

The brain health supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, Vitamins And Minerals

2) By Supplement Form: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid

3) By Distribution: Supermarket and Hypermarket, Drug Store, Online

4) By Application: Memory Enhancement, Mood And Depression, Attention And Focus, Longevity And Anti-Aging, Sleep And Recovery, Anxiety

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Molecules: Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Phosphatidylserine,

2) By Herbal Extract: Ginkgo Biloba, Bacopa Monnieri,

3) By Vitamins And Minerals: Vitamin B Complex, Magnesium, Zinc.

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Brain Health Supplements Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in terms of market share for brain health supplements. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region in the projected time frame will be Asia-Pacific. The market analysis for brain health supplements takes into account regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

