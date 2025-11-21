Comprehensive Report on the Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market Through 2025?

The industry for supplements related to bone and joint health has been showing robust growth in the past years. The market value, which was at $13.9 billion in 2024, is forecasted to increase to $14.99 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Elements like retail accessibility, medical guidance, marketing strategies, consumer education, and adherence to quality and safety norms have driven growth in the past.

The market size for supplements related to bone and joint health is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the coming years. The estimated growth is to reach ""$21.87 billion by 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This robust growth can be linked to factors like concerns over healthcare costs, a shift towards natural and organic components, medical endorsements and suggestions, trending wellness and fitness practices, and tailor-made solutions. The principal trends projected for this period include innovative concoctions, trends in the sports and fitness domain, as well as medical approvals and endorsements.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market?

The surge in osteoporosis cases is projected to fuel the expansion of the bone and joint health supplements market in the forthcoming time. Those who consume less calcium have a higher susceptibility to osteoporosis. The progression of osteoporosis is amplified due to a persistent deficiency of calcium. The disorder is characterized by alterations in the composition or structure of the bones or when bone mass and mineral density decline. The aim of bone and joint health supplements is to deceleratethe loss of bone and possibly reestablish bone density to deter fractures. For example, in May 2022, Amgen, an American biotechnology firm, released figures showing around 1.5 million fractures emanating from osteoporosis in the United States each year, leading to $19 billion in consequential expenses. Moreover, the annual fracture rate due to osteoporosis is anticipated to witness an upsurge of 68% from 2018 to 2040, rising from 1.9 million to 3.2 million. Thus, a rise in osteoporosis cases is likely to stimulate the bone and joint health supplements market.

Which Players Dominate The Bone And Joint Health Supplements Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Bone And Joint Health Supplements include:

• Nature's Bounty Incorporated

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Amway Corporation

• BASF SE

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Pfizer Incorporated

• Vita Life Sciences Limited

• Glanbia PLC

• Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care Incorporated

What Are The Future Trends Of The Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market?

Emerging product innovations are becoming a notable trend within the bone and joint health supplements arena. Numerous businesses functioning within this sector are seeking to pioneer new products in order to maintain their dominance. For example, in February 2022, Amway Corp., a company based in India, introduced Nutrilite D-Fence Vitamin D3 Jelly Strip to boost its range in the market for bone and joint health supplements. Vitamin D3 is crucial for the health of bones and joints, as it aids the body in absorbing calcium, a critical component for bone sturdiness and wellness. The goal of this supplement is to foster bone density, joint functionality, and the overall health of the musculoskeletal system. The Nutrilite D-Fence product is designed to both support bone health and strengthen overall immunity. Vitamin D, vital for calcium absorption and sustaining bone density, is key in averting conditions like osteoporosis.

Global Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The bone and joint health supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Calcium, Collagen, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Glucosamine-Chondroitin, Other Type

2) By Form Type: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Other Forms

3) By Application Type: Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods And Beverages, Other Application Types

4) By Distribution Channel Type: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Internet Retailing, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamin D: Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3

2) By Vitamin K: Vitamin K1, Vitamin K2

3) By Calcium: Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Citrate

4) By Collagen: Type I Collagen, Type II Collagen

5) By Omega-3 Fatty Acids: EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid), DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)

6) By Glucosamine-Chondroitin: Glucosamine Sulfate, Chondroitin Sulfate

7) By Other Type: Herbal Supplements, Other Nutraceuticals

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for bone and joint health supplements, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the bone and joint health supplements market considers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

