Deputy President Paul Mashatile meets with Visa Executive on the sidelines of B20 Summit

His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Paul Mashatile, met with VISA's Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Mr. Tareq Muhmood, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs, Mr. Bobby Thomson, and their delegation on the sidelines of the B20 Summit at the OR Tambo House in Pretoria.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile expressed his gratitude to VISA's executives for their ongoing support and commitment to improving local infrastructure and the digital environment, significantly bolstering economic development and sustainability.

The meeting reaffirms Visa's long-term commitment to South Africa, anchored by a R1 billion investment over the next three years. A key component of this investment is the establishment of South Africa's first domestic Visa data centre, the first of its kind in Africa.

"As a government, we remain receptive to new avenues or concepts for investment, and we are committed to enhancing partnerships to augment investment in our beautiful nation. Your commitment to our country's infrastructure development has not gone unnoticed," said Deputy President Mashatile.

Deputy President Mashatile emphasised the importance of VISA's partnership and investment in South Africa, as it will help localise transaction processing, improve payment service reliability, support innovations such as digital wallets, and, most importantly, empower SMEs, enhance township economies, and promote youth development through training and mentorship.

The Deputy President concluded the meeting by extending an invitation to VISA Executives to attend the 2026 South Africa Investment Conference. “South Africa will host the Investment Conference in March 2026, and we would like to encourage you to participate in this event as we explore further areas of investment and partnership that will benefit you as a company as well as South Africa and its people, especially the youth,” said Deputy President Mashatile.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#ServiceDeliveryZA

