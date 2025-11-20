Cytogel Pharma Announces Equity Offering to Advance CYT-1010, A Transformative Pain Solution

CYT-1010 represents a potential turning point in the treatment of moderate to severe pain.” — C. Dean Maglaris, Chairman & CEO

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cytogel Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical startup pioneering first-in-class endomorphin-based therapies, announced today that it is progressing its equity financing round to advance development of its lead compound, CYT-1010 , into Phase 2 clinical trials. CYT-1010 is the first member of a new class of drugs, the endomorphins, to reach clinical development, representing a transformative approach to relieve pain andovercome the limitations of traditional opioids.CYT-1010 acts through a novel mechanism of action on the truncated form of the mu-opioid receptor (MOR) to deliver potent, targeted pain relief. Unlike classical opioids, CYT-1010 is derived from the endomorphins, which are naturally produced in the human brain. They preferentially activate the truncated MORs in the central nervous system that block pain while avoiding the unwanted adverse effects such as respiratory depression and addiction potential.Following a successful Phase 1 clinical trial demonstrating safety and analgesic activity in humans, Cytogel is preparing to initiate Phase 2 clinical development. Research has shown that CYT-1010 provides three-to-four times more potent pain relief than morphine, along with strong anti-inflammatory benefits, substantially reduced abuse potential, and profoundly reduced respiratory depression.“CYT-1010 represents a potential turning point in the treatment of moderate to severe pain,” said C. Dean Maglaris , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cytogel Pharma. “Our goal has always been to create a medicine that provides safe, effective pain relief without the devastating side effects associated with traditional opioids. With strong scientific validation, a clear path into Phase 2, and the continued confidence of our investors and board, we are well-positioned to deliver on that vision.”In breakthrough preclinical research, an analog of CYT-1010 demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects, reducing recovery time by 50%-75% fewer days in cases of inflammatory and post-operative pain.Cytogel’s funding will support Phase 2 clinical trials and expanding studies toward additional indications where the company’s platform technology may offer a safer, more effective path forward for millions living with pain. The U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration has been issued for CYT-1010. Cytogel also holds a robust portfolio of issued patents and patent applications covering multiple compositions and uses.Cytogel extends appreciation to its Board of Directors for their leadership and commitment: C. Dean Maglaris Chairman & CEO, Jerry Leamon, Frederick Telling, PhD, Eric Lang, MD, Mike Ullmann, Steven G. Chrust, Cassandra Klimp as well as luminaries across the medical, scientific, and advocacy communities who serve on Cytogel’s Advisory Board About Cytogel PharmaCytogel Pharma, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical startup developing first-in-class drug candidates from the novel endomorphin family of molecules that target key pain pathways. The company’s groundbreaking approach offers a new mechanism of action distinct from traditional opioids, with the goal of providing potent, safe, and non-addictive pain relief for patients worldwide.Disclosure NoticeCYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for marketing or for clinical treatment of humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. The realization of any potential benefits involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actualresults to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.