An Open Letter from Cytogel Pharma CEO Dean Maglaris on the 'Vertex Effect' & Momentum for Innovation in Pain Management

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Letter: We are encouraged by the growing momentum across the pain management landscape. Eli Lilly’s recent acquisition of SiteOne Therapeutics to expand its pain pipeline signals a clear shift in priorities, one that favors safer pain treatments and innovative science-driven solutions.Earlier this year, the FDA approval of JOURNAVX (suzetrigine) by Vertex Pharmaceuticals marked a significant step forward. As the first new class of pain treatment approved in more than 20 years, this forward motion illustrates what is possible when innovation, rigorous science and patient needs align. It also highlights the medical community’s increasing readiness to embrace alternatives that manage pain effectively without the risks of addiction and respiratory depression.At Cytogel Pharma, we view these milestones as a strong validation of the path we are on. Acute and chronic pain are rising, and the demand for safer, non-addictive treatments that offer effective pain relief has never been more urgent. We are committed to advancing CYT-1010 as part of the next generation of pain solutions rooted in both efficacy and safety.CYT-1010 is the first investigational medicine from a new class of drugs known as endomorphins. It is designed to deliver potent pain relief while minimizing the risks commonly associated with traditional opioids. In preclinical studies, CYT-1010 has also demonstrated robust anti-inflammatory effects and a compelling safety profile. In a Phase 1 trial, it showed a rapid onset of action and meaningful analgesia, further supporting its potential as a transformational therapy.As we move into Phase 2 clinical development, our focus remains clear: to bring forward innovative, patient-centered treatments that resolve pain with substantially fewer side effects. We are grateful to the scientific community, our research collaborators, and our investors for their continued support.We believe that patients and providers are demanding a new standard in pain care, and we are proud to be part of that transformation.With determination and optimism,Dean MaglarisChief Executive OfficerCytogel Pharma

