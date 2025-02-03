Open Letter from Dean Maglaris, CEO of Cytogel Pharma

Dean Maglaris, CEO of Cytogel Pharma

Cytogel is inspired by broader progress & committed to innovating in the field of pain management, striving to meet the evolving needs of patients globally.

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --I am pleased to share that the FDA has just approved Journavx, a new pain medication for the treatment of moderate to severe acute pain, developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This approval marks a significant milestone in pain management, particularly for acute pain associated with surgeries or accidents.As reported, Journavx, a non-opioid pain drug, has demonstrated effectiveness in clinical trials, showing improvement over placebo, but not over a combination of Tylenol and a commonly prescribed opioid, in reducing acute pain for patients undergoing procedures such as "tummy tuck" surgeries or bunionectomies. However, it was reported that the median time to meaningful pain relief was about 2 hours post-tummy tuck surgery and 4 hours after bunionectomy.A recent article in The New York Times by Gina Kolata has brought additional attention to Journavx, citing it as a non-addictive alternative to traditional opioid pain relievers. While the non-addictive nature of Journavx is promising, some experts advise cautious optimism until more data can affirm its safety profile over the long term.At Cytogel Pharma , we are keenly interested in these advancements as they align with our own success in developing safe and effective pain management solutions. Our research data to date, when compared to morphine, are consistent with the position that our lead candidate, CYT-1010 , will offer “opioid-like efficacy with non-opioid-like safety”. Its onset of action was observed within a few minutes. We continue to be inspired by the broader scientific community's progress and remain committed to innovating in the field of pain management, striving to meet the evolving needs of patients globally.Thank you for your continued interest in our endeavors.Warm regards,Dean Maglaris CEO, Cytogel Pharma

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.