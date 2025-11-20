North West Provincial Legislature conducts public hearings into allegations by Naledi Mayor against the Premier of the North West, 24 to 27 Nov

The North West Provincial Legislature invites members of the media to cover the public hearings of the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations made by the Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality, Cllr Clifton J Groep, against the Premier of the North West, Hon Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi.

The hearings will take place as follows:

Date: 24 – 27 November 2025

Time: 09h00 – 18h00

Venue: Sun City Resort

Further venue details will be shared directly with accredited media. The venue will assume the status of a Legislature precinct for the duration of the hearings.

The hearings will be streamed live on the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page: @NWPLegislature.

Media Accreditation (Mandatory for Access):

Only accredited media will be allowed access to the hearing venue at the Sun City Resort.

Journalists must submit the following information:

Full Name

Media House

ID/Passport Number

Contact Number & Email

Submit details to: vuyisilen@nwpl.org.za

Extended Accreditation Deadline: Thursday, 20 November 2025

For media enquiries, contact:

Vuyisile Ngesi

Manager: Communications, Library and Registry Services

North West Provincial Legislature

Cell: 072 588 2796

E-mail: vuyisilen@nwpl.org.za

