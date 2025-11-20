North West Provincial Legislature conducts public hearings into allegations by Naledi Mayor against the Premier of the North West, 24 to 27 Nov
The North West Provincial Legislature invites members of the media to cover the public hearings of the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations made by the Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality, Cllr Clifton J Groep, against the Premier of the North West, Hon Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi.
The hearings will take place as follows:
Date: 24 – 27 November 2025
Time: 09h00 – 18h00
Venue: Sun City Resort
Further venue details will be shared directly with accredited media. The venue will assume the status of a Legislature precinct for the duration of the hearings.
The hearings will be streamed live on the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page: @NWPLegislature.
Media Accreditation (Mandatory for Access):
Only accredited media will be allowed access to the hearing venue at the Sun City Resort.
Journalists must submit the following information:
- Full Name
- Media House
- ID/Passport Number
- Contact Number & Email
Submit details to: vuyisilen@nwpl.org.za
Extended Accreditation Deadline: Thursday, 20 November 2025
For media enquiries, contact:
Vuyisile Ngesi
Manager: Communications, Library and Registry Services
North West Provincial Legislature
Cell: 072 588 2796
E-mail: vuyisilen@nwpl.org.za
#GovZAUpdates
