The SearchUnify Leadership Streak Continues for 23 Quarters in G2’s Enterprise Search Grid® (Winter 2026)

We’re committed to building search that feels effortless and intelligent and this recognition reflects our continuous investment in precision, relevance, and real-world customer value.” — Bharat Sethi, Product Manager, SearchUnify

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SearchUnify , the leading provider of Enterprise Agentic AI Platform and Cognitive Search technology, today announced its continued recognition as a Leader in G2’s Winter 2026 Enterprise Search Grid® Report , marking a 23-quarter leadership streak. This milestone reinforces the platform’s long-standing dominance in enterprise search, knowledge unification, and AI-driven support ecosystems.The recognition arrives as enterprises overhaul their support stacks for 2026 budgets, prioritizing systems that can reason, take action and deliver measurable outcomes. That shift has elevated search technologies across the market as organizations look for more reliable ways to unify knowledge and anchor AI behavior. SearchUnify Cognitive Search - powered by unified indexing, deep relevance models, and enterprise-grade configurability, continues to serve as the foundation for intelligent self-service, agent assistance, and automated support workflows across its SearchUnify Enterprise Agentic AI Platform.Consistent Excellence Reflected in User ReviewsG2 reviewers highlighted three recurring strengths. Many pointed to the platform’s granular control, noting that it gives teams full control when shaping the search experience. Others cited reliable accuracy with minimal upkeep, describing it as easy to operate with strong support. Reviewers also emphasized the value of federated search, saying it brings together content from documentation, knowledge bases, forums and blogs so users can find answers regardless of where the information resides.Multiple enterprise customers also commended SearchUnify’s responsiveness, analytics depth, and real-time adaptability during implementation - citing extended support hours, rapid iteration, and strong technical ownership.Kieran R. praised the platform’s “exceptional service and functionality,” highlighting the richness of actionable reporting features and support throughout implementation.Another enterprise customer described it as “a federated search solution that is a perfect fit for Support Organizations,” noting that SearchUnify seamlessly unifies documentation, knowledge base articles, forums, and blogs into a single experience while delivering deep analytics, extended support hours, and rapid iteration during go-live.Leadership Built on Customer-Centric InnovationSearchUnify’s strong performance in G2’s Satisfaction and Relationship indices reflects its dedication to measurable outcomes in support experience, productivity, and operational efficiency.“Our customers choose SearchUnify because we deliver outcomes, not promises,” said Arwinder Kaur, VP of Marketing at SearchUnify. “Twenty-three quarters of leadership speak to the trust enterprises place in our technology - and the results they see every day.”Driving the Future of Enterprise Search & SupportAs enterprises modernize support with agentic AI, cognitive search is playing a larger role in grounding automation, supporting smoother knowledge discovery, improving agent effectiveness, and strengthening both customer experience and self-service performance.SearchUnify continues to empower global organizations - from SaaS and BFSI to healthcare, retail, and public sector - to unify knowledge, resolve faster, and operate more intelligently.For more information or to request a personalized demo, visit www.searchunify.com or contact info@searchunify.com.About SearchUnifySearchUnify is an Enterprise Agentic AI platform that redefines customer and employee support by unifying enterprise knowledge, enabling contextual intelligence, and powering task-specific AI agents. Built on Cognitive Search, Federated RAG (SearchUnifyFRAG™), and unified analytics, it drives measurable improvements in resolution time, deflection, and CSAT for global enterprises.

