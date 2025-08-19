The only non-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in Eugene is growing
Cascade Manor to launch $35 million expansion project in south Eugene
...today’s seniors are deciding earlier to move to a Life Plan Community. They want larger spaces to entertain, enjoy amenities, pursue their hobbies and have their grandchildren spend the night.”EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Manor, Eugene’s only Life Plan Retirement Community, broke ground August 19 on a transformative $35 million expansion project designed to meet the evolving needs and preferences of today’s older adults. The project reflects a growing demand for spacious, amenity-rich living environments that offer both independence and peace of mind through a spectrum of care.
— Cascade Manor Executive Director Kim Sornson
The 62,000-square-foot expansion will add 25 new apartment homes ranging from 1,251 to 2,705 square feet, as well as a two-story four-plex of 2,040-square-foot residences.
“We’re finding that today’s seniors are deciding earlier to move to a Life Plan Community so they can enjoy all the amenities, activities and social connections while still active and healthy,” says Cascade Manor Executive Director Kim Sornson. “They want larger spaces to entertain, pursue their hobbies, have their grandchildren spend the night.”
The project comprises a three-story building on the southeast side of the campus at Portland Street and W. 30th Avenue and the four-plex on the southwest corner.
Cascade Manor is known for its vibrant, wellness-focused lifestyle and commitment to lifelong learning, social engagement, and personal growth. Residents enjoy a wide array of opportunities—from gardening and volunteering to participating in the arts and civic causes.
This expansion marks a significant milestone in Cascade Manor’s mission to provide exceptional living options for older adults in the Eugene area, ensuring that residents can age in place with dignity, comfort, community and compassionate care.
Cascade Manor is a vibrant senior living community founded in 1967 in the heart of Eugene, Oregon. It offers a range of options, from independent living to home health care and skilled nursing, and is the only continuing care retirement community in Eugene. Cascade Manor is dedicated to providing a supportive and enriching environment for seniors. With its focus on wellness, social engagement, and personalized care, residents enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle complemented by a variety of activities and amenities. Cascade Manor is part of Pacific Retirement Services. Today PRS develops, operates, manages, and markets a family of nearly 60 retirement communities and service organizations in seven states across the United States.
Robb Yagmin
PSPR
+1 913-908-0028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.