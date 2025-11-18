'Joyous Longevity' by Sieglinde Othmer is chosen as a top Holiday Pick of the Year by Printed Word Reviews.

Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide by Sieglinde C. Othmer Author Sieglinde C. Othmer Printed Word Reviews

In December’s issue, Printed Word Reviews reveals this year’s Holiday Picks of 2025 and "Joyous Longevity" makes the short list!

Sieglinde Othmer stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration . . . she is a testament to the fact that the pursuit of well-being is a journey worth embarking upon, at any age.” — Dr. David Friedman, International Award-Winning, #1 Best-Selling Author

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Word Reviews Publisher Ted Olczak said “In ‘Joyous Longevity,’ Sieglinde Othmer shares her personal journey and practical strategies for embracing aging with positivity and purpose, offering readers a vibrant roadmap to a fulfilling life at any age…what better gift to give then words of inspiration and wishes of health during this holiday season.”Clearly others agree, and had this to say about “Joyous Longevity:”“Inspirational, motivating, fun and creative ideas to maximize every moment of our gift of life.” —Joan Israelite, Consultant at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts“A life enhancing tool.”—Silver Wainhouse, Joy Artisan, Certified Coach, Founder/Director of the Black Joy LabWhen asked about “JOYOUS LONGEVITY: The A-Z Field Guide Twenty-six simple, common-sense tips from A to Z”: Othmer said it will “change the way one thinks about aging, motivate one to adopt habits that support health longevity, and inspire one to be more active. Bottom line, it’s a simple way to enrich your day-to-day enjoyment of life.”The PWR book review had this to say: “Sieglinde Othmer’s "Joyous Longevity" is a delightful and deeply personal guide that elevates the conversation around aging from mere maintenance to enthusiastic embracing. This book is far more than a collection of health tips; it's a warm, encouraging invitation to live a vibrant and fulfilling life, regardless of one's age.” The full review can be found on the site at https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookreviews/9781737602804 “Joyous Longevity:” is one of a dozen holiday picks to be featured in the upcoming December issue of Printed Word Reviews.Meet Sieglinde Othmer at BookCAMP 2026, www.ipaBookCAMP.com ABOUT THE AUTHORSieglinde Othmer, Ph.D., is an award-winning author whose work ranges from bestselling psychiatric textbooks to a series of life instructing fables for the young. Now she is sharing her gifts of wisdom and experience with all who wish to navigate the thorny road of aging in peak good health and with maximum happiness. A refugee, immigrant, academic, administrator, and researcher, with Doctorate in Social Sciences from the University of Hamburg, Dr. Othmer has spent a career working with mental health professionals and the clients who are served. She raised three children and three dogs, and has traveled to forty-two countries. Now she lives in the small town Heartland on a lake where Canada geese fly over, where blue herons fish, and where great horned owl spirit guides rule. Sieglinde Othmer is 83-years-young.ABOUT THE PUBLICATIONPrinted Word Reviews is a literary publication that serves as a hub for the publishing community, connecting authors, publishers, and readers through reviews, interviews, and resources.. The magazine features in-depth book reviews, author interviews, and provides resources for writers and publishers, positioning itself as a guide of literary talent. The Printed Word Reviews magazine has been issued the following ISSN by the U.S. ISSN Center, Library of Congress, Washington, D.C.: Format: Online Format: ISSN 3067-011X and is published 10 times per year.

