BookCAMP 2026 Unveils Three Focused Learning Tracks to Empower Independent Authors and Publishers

BookCAMP by Printed Word Reviews BookCAMP by Printed Word Reviews magazine Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews BookCAMP 2026

Marketing, Writing, and Business tracks all included in BookCAMP 2026, the premier publishing event for the industry.

BookCAMP 2026 is set to be our most impactful event yet. By structuring these tracks, every attendee leaves with practical insights and valuable connections that directly contribute to success.” — Printed Word Reviews publisher Ted Olczak

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BookCAMP, the premier event for independent authors, publishers, and industry professionals, today announced the launch of three distinct learning tracks for its 2026 conference, designed to offer targeted, actionable education across the entire publishing process. BookCAMP 2026 is scheduled to take place from April 24th to April 25th.The annual event BookCAMP, managed by Printed Word Reviews, is a vital gathering where participants network, share success stories, and gain crucial knowledge to elevate their publishing programs and boost book sales. The three new tracks—Writing, Marketing, and Business—ensure attendees can tailor their experience to their most pressing needs.WRITING Track: This track is dedicated to the craft and development of a manuscript. Sessions will cover essential skills, including crafting and marketing a book series, mastering point of view, strategies for putting personal life events on the page, and overcoming challenges like writer's block. The track also features sessions on "Green Light: The Final Fixes That Make Publishers Say Yes."MARKETING Track: Focused on visibility and sales, the Marketing track addresses modern methods for reaching readers. Highlights include mastering social media for audience building, secrets from publicity gurus on securing media and press coverage, effective strategies for reaching librarians and independent bookstores, and utilizing Artificial Intelligence for a Book Marketing Plan. Attendees will also learn about opportunities in streaming channels, audiobooks, and non-traditional bookselling.BUSINESS Track: The Business track provides a roadmap for turning a book into a sustainable enterprise. Key topics include understanding the process for developing a "Book to Screen" adaptation, manifesting a 'Million Dollar Mindset' by transforming a book into a branded business, and maximizing revenue by reaching a global audience through rights licensing and converting backlist storage into an active revenue driver. Other sessions cover the state of the industry, metadata importance, and the challenges of running a small press or hybrid publishing company."BookCAMP 2026 is set to be our most impactful event yet, offering deep dives into the areas where independent publishing professionals need the most guidance," said BookCAMP’s publisher Ted Olczak. "By structuring the content into these three dynamic tracks, we are ensuring every attendee leaves with practical insights and valuable connections that directly contribute to their success."Tickets for the All Session Pass are available now. Attendees also have the option to purchase a combo ticket that includes access to the prestigious Independent Press Award / NYC Big Book Award reception, ceremony, and dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026, which celebrates award-winning authors from around the world.About BookCAMP 2026: BookCAMP, managed by Printed Word Reviews, is a multi-day conference dedicated to providing educational and networking opportunities for independent authors, writers, poets, and publishers. The event is focused on delivering informative and instructive sessions across writing, marketing, and business to help professionals navigate and succeed in the publishing industry.Contact: Ted Olczak Printed Word Reviews (718) 938-4590 Ted@PrintedWordReviews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.