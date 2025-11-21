Rotogravure Printing Ink Market Set to Reach $6.52 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

Rotogravure Printing Ink Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Rotogravure Printing Ink Market Through 2025?

The market for rotogravure printing ink has demonstrated a consistent trend of expansion in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $4.69 billion in 2024 to $4.92 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the expansion of the packaging industry, heightened demand for superior print quality, the rising fame of flexible packaging, growth in the sector of publication printing, advancements in ink recipe development, and an inclination towards high-volume printing.

In the coming years, the rotogravure printing ink market size is predicted to experience significant growth. By 2029, the market is projected to expand to $6.52 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include globalization of consumer merchandise, the predominance of flexible packaging, increased pharmaceutical packaging needs, changing consumer tastes, and digital transformation in the printing industry. Key trends to watch in the forecast period include the rise of digital printing technologies, advancements in printing equipment technology, a focus on quick-drying inks, innovation in specialty inks, the use of renewable and bio-based materials, and a focus on high-quality printing.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Rotogravure Printing Ink Market?

The escalating demand for food packaging is predicted to spur the development of the rotogravure printing ink industry in the future. The need for sealed food packaging suggests the development and use of apt printing ink materials, which echoes the increasing consumer cognizance and anticipations regarding environmental issues. The rotogravure printing inks stand as resilient, economical, and superior quality for food packaging uses. As an illustration, The Bag N Box Man Ltd, a UK-centric company, stated in October 2022 that over half UK adults (58%) were prepared to spend more for environmentally friendly packaging, while approximately one in four (29%) were ready to exceed over 11% of the original product price if the packaging is sustainable. Consequently, the spiking demand for food packaging is stimulating the demand for the rotogravure printing ink industry.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Rotogravure Printing Ink Market?

Major players in the Rotogravure Printing Ink include:

• DIC Corporation

• Flint Group

• Fujifilm Sericol India Private Limited

• Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH

• Yansefu Inks and Coatings Pvt. Ltd.

• Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son B.V.

• Sakata Inx Corporation

• Siegwerk Druckfarben AG And Co. KGaA

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• T&K Toka Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Rotogravure Printing Ink Market In The Future?

Leading companies in the rotogravure printing ink market are incorporating Sustainable Print Quality (SPQ) technology in their operations. This approach to rotogravure printing reduces the environmental impact by decreasing the usage of ink and solvents while simultaneously improving print quality, thus leading to more environmentally-friendly packaging solutions. The concept of Sustainable Print Quality technology revolves around pioneering printing techniques and methodologies aimed at boosting the quality of printouts while concurrently reducing ecological damage. For instance, in November 2023, the Germany-based Südpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co extended its Sustainable Print Quality technology to involve rotogravure printing, improving resource efficiency in package printing. The successful implementation of SPQ technology considerably reduces the consumption of ink and solvents by reducing the color palette from ten to seven colors, resulting in an approximate ink usage saving of 36.5% for standard print orders.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Rotogravure Printing Ink Market

The rotogravure printing inkmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Polyamide, Nitrocellulose, Polyurethane, Acrylic polymers, Other Resin Types

2) By Technology: Solvent Based, Water Based

3) By Application: Packaging, Publication, Product, Promotion

Subsegments:

1) By Polyamide: Solvent-Based Polyamide Inks, Water-Based Polyamide Inks

2) By Nitrocellulose: High-Performance Nitrocellulose Inks, Low-VOC Nitrocellulose Inks

3) By Polyurethane: Water-Based Polyurethane Inks, Solvent-Based Polyurethane Inks

4) By Acrylic Polymers: Water-Based Acrylic Inks, Solvent-Based Acrylic Inks

5) By Other Resin Types: Vinyl Resins, Ester Resins, Other Specialty Resins

View the full rotogravure printing ink market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rotogravure-printing-ink-global-market-report

Global Rotogravure Printing Ink Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the top spot in the rotogravure printing ink market. The growth forecast for this area is projected in the market report, which also includes regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

