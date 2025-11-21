Microcarrier Market to Grow at 11.8% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Microcarrier Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Microcarrier Market Size And Growth?

The microcarrier market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is expected to inflate from its $2.17 billion worth in 2024 to $2.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Factors such as the increasing demand for cell-based vaccines, elevated government initiatives, more private funding for cell and gene therapy, a surge in infectious diseases, and rising research and development activities to yield effective therapeutic vaccines have contributed to the notable growth in the historical period.

In the coming years, the microcarrier market size is projected to experience significant expansion, with projections estimating its value to increase to ""$3.69 billion by 2029,"" growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as the rise in cancer diagnoses, the increasing requirement for cell-based vaccines, the escalating impact of infectious and chronic diseases, the surge in r&d initiatives, and a rising need for regenerative medicine. Key trends predicted for the forecast period include the creation of scalable and high-density microcarriers, a transition towards single-use microcarrier systems, the incorporation of cutting-edge materials into microcarrier design, the development of tailored microcarrier solutions for distinct cell types, and a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly microcarrier production.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Microcarrier Market?

The escalation in cancer rates is boosting the growth of the microcarrier market. The primary cause behind this increased risk is the lengthening of the human lifespan. Moreover, embracement of western lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, a rise in dairy intake, the inclusion of food additives, frequent consumption of non-vegetarian food, chemical pollution, along with a lack of physical activity are all factors contributing to the global surge in cancer cases. This increased cancer rate sporadically generates cells exceeding their usual boundaries to pervade any organ or body tissue. A microcarrier aids as a structure that enables adherent cells to multiply in bioreactors, facilitating cancer cell growth and microtissue development to repair and renew damaged or deteriorated tissue. For example, the American Cancer Society, a US-based nonprofit organization focused on cancer advocacy, reported in January 2023, that cancer cases had grown from 1,898,160 in 2021 to 1,958,310 in 2023, resulting in a growth rate of 3.16%. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of cancer instigates the expansion of the microcarrier market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Microcarrier Market?

Major players in the Microcarrier include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• The Merck Group

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Corning Incorporated

• Lonza Group AG

• Microcarrier Global

• Sartorius AG

• Getinge AB

• ChemoMetec

• Cesco Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Microcarrier Market?

Technological progress is a rising trend being embraced in the microcarrier market. The sector has seen the application of microcarrier bead technology as a tool for specialists to create adherent cell cultures with similar densities in single-use bioreactors. This method is used for imprinting adherent cells onto carriers, which are subsequently grown in SUT reactor layouts and scaled for clinical and commercial production levels. Key companies in the microcarrier industry are concentrating on technological innovation to maintain their market dominance. For example, in May 2022, denovoMATRIX, a Germany-based maker of biomaterials, unveiled a unique microcarrier to bolster cell and gene therapy production. This microcarrier enhances the supply of high-grade mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) for stem cell-based treatments. The beadMATRIX product that they introduced enables MSC proliferation and harvest in Xeno/serum-free media with high efficiency and stemness.

How Is The Microcarrier Market Segmented?

The microcarrier market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Equipment, Consumables

2) By Type: Cationic Microcarriers, Collagen-Coated Microcarriers, Protein-Coated Microcarriers, Untreated Microcarriers, Other Microcarriers

3) By Material Type: Alginate-Based, Collagen-Based, Dextran-Based, Polystyrene-Based, Other Material Type

4) By Application: Vaccine Manufacturing, Cell Therapy, Other Applications

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, CROs

Subsegments:

1) By Equipment: Bioreactors, Microcarrier Culture Systems, Filtration Systems, Sensors And Monitors

2) By Consumables: Microcarriers, Media And Supplements, Reagents And Kits, Other Consumables

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Microcarrier Market?

In 2024, North America led the microcarrier market and it is anticipated that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The microcarrier market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

