Medical Foods Market Expanding With $32.87 Billion at 7.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Medical Foods Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Medical Foods Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the size of the medical foods market has witnessed substantial growth. It is projected to expand from a market size of $22.8 billion in 2024 to $24.37 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Various factors contributing to this growth in the historic era include a rise in chronic diseases, advancements in medical and nutritional science, an increase in the aging population, heightened awareness about the role of nutrition in health management, and regulatory backing for medical foods.

Expectations are high for the medical foods market, which is projected to expand significantly in the coming years. By 2029, it's estimated to reach a value of $32.87 billion, with a 7.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Several factors contribute to this expected growth, including an increasing interest in preventative healthcare, a heightened demand for personalized nutrition, and enlarged applications in addressing metabolic disorders. Additionally, advancements in nutrigenomics and personalized medicine, as well as a growing consumer desire for functional foods are impacting this momentum. Expected trends within this forecast period encompass the creation of medical food formulations specific to certain conditions, partnerships between food and pharmaceutical sectors, growing distribution channels such as e-commerce, and the inclusion of digital technologies for personalized nutrition. There's also a mounting emphasis on using clean-label and natural ingredients in medical foods.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Medical Foods Market?

The rise in elderly populations is notably driving the expansion of the medical foods market. Aging, at the molecular and cellular levels, comes from the build-up of various biomolecular damages over time. This leads to a slow decline in functional abilities, a heightened propensity for sickness, and ultimately, death. These changes do not follow a linear or constant pattern, and their correlation with an individual's actual age is loose at best. As individuals age, their reliance on specific nutritional foods, particularly medical foods intended for managing chronic and age-related disorders, grows. For example, a World Health Organization (WHO) report from October 2022 highlighted that one of every six individuals globally will be 60 or older by 2030. By 2050, this number will rise to 2.1 billion people worldwide. Therefore, the growing numbers of the senior population are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the medical foods market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Medical Foods Market?

Major players in the Medical Foods include:

• Nestlé SA

• Danone SA

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Mead Johnson & Company LLC

• Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Abbott Nutrition Inc.

• Accera Inc.

• Ajinomoto Cambrooke Inc.

• Applied Food Sciences Inc.

• Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Medical Foods Industry?

Leading firms in the medical foods market are introducing unique products like foods for special medical purposes (FSMP) with the aim of reaching a wider clientele, boosting sales, and enhancing revenue. Designed for those with specific health conditions or diseases, FSMP includes specially formulated food items. For example, in July 2022, Nestle, a food business based in Switzerland, debuted Si Yi Su, an FSMP intended for those managing tumor-related conditions. The distinctive composition of Si Yi Su contains arginine, omega-3 from fish oil, nucleotides, and several vital nutritional elements. This blend is specifically designed to counteract inflammation and strengthen the weakened immune systems of patients.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Medical Foods Market Segments

The medical foods market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pills, Powder, Other Types

2) By Application: Alzheimer's Disease, Diabetic Neuropathy, Nutritional Deficiency, ADHD, Other Applications

3) By Sales Channel: Retail Sales, Online Sales, Institutional Sales

Subsegments:

1) By Pills: Tablets, Capsules, Softgels

2) By Powder: Nutritional Powders, Fiber Powders

3) By Other Types: Liquid Formulations, Ready-To-Drink Products, Functional Bars And Snacks

Which Regions Are Dominating The Medical Foods Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the medical foods market. The region with the most substantial anticipated growth is Asia-Pacific. The report on the medical foods market includes information on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

