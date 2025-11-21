Demand for Leukemia Therapeutics Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $25.34 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Leukemia Therapeutics Market Be By 2025?

The market for leukemia therapeutics has witnessed robust expansion in the past few years, with its size projected to escalate from $17.57 billion in 2024 to $18.67 billion in 2025. This indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors that have contributed to this historical growth trend include an increase in the elderly population, advancements in diagnostic techniques enabling early detection of leukemia, a rising incidence rate of leukemia, increased funding for research and development, and a growing focus on personalized medicine.

In the upcoming years, the leukemia therapeutics market is anticipated to witness significant growth, expanding to ""$25.34 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The projected growth could be attributed to the creation of innovative immunotherapies for leukemia, an escalated emphasis on precision medicine for leukemia treatment, an extended range of indications for existing leukemia procedures, rising acceptance of gene therapies, and enhancements in supportive care for leukemia patients. Key trends during the prediction period comprise integrating biomarker-driven strategies, adopting combined therapies for superior effectiveness, obsessing over marginal residual disease surveillance, growing application of car-t cell therapies, and examining targeted treatments depending on leukemia subgroups.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Leukemia Therapeutics Market Landscape?

The leukemia therapeutics market is witnessing expansion due to the increasing incidence of leukemia. Leukemia, a blood cancer originating in the bone marrow, subsequently leads to unregulated blood cell development. A rise in the availability of medical treatments for leukemia patients worldwide and an increase in treatment alternatives have resulted in heightened demand for leukemia treatments. For example, a study released by the American Cancer Society, an American health institution, in January 2023 predicts that there would be about 59,610 new leukemia cases of all sorts and nearly 23,710 deaths in 2023 due to all types of leukemia in the United States. Besides, it's predicted that about 20,380 new instances of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and roughly 11,310 AML-related deaths are expected in the same year. Thus, the growing incidence of leukemia is fueling the expansion of the leukemia therapeutics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Leukemia Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Leukemia Therapeutics include:

• Novartis International AG

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Sanofi S. A.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals

• Amgen Inc.

• Argenx SE

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• BioLineRx Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Leukemia Therapeutics Industry?

The strategy of pursuing strategic partnerships is increasingly being adopted by major firms in the leukemia therapeutics market in order to successfully introduce and market their pioneering cancer treatments in the US. These strategic alliances allow companies to draw on each other's resources and strengths, to achieve shared benefits and success. An example of this can be seen with the collaboration in February 2023, between Xspray Pharma AB, a biotechnology firm based in Sweden, and EVERSANA, a provider of commercial services to the life sciences industry in the United States.

The objective of this partnership is to assist in the US launch and market introduction of the company's first innovative cancer therapy, Dasynoc, which targets chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Xspray Pharma will retain the financial and strategic helm, while granting EVERSANA sole commercialization rights to facilitate the launch of Dasynoc, which is expected in the latter part of 2023.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market

The leukemia therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Other Treatments

2) By Type Of Leukemia: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Other Type Of Leukemia

3) By Molecule Type: Small Molecules, Biologics

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chemotherapy: Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Plant Alkaloids, Corticosteroids

2) By Immunotherapy: Monoclonal Antibodies, CAR T-Cell Therapy, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Vaccines

3) By Targeted Therapy: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs), BCL-2 Inhibitors, IDH Inhibitors, Other Targeted Agents

4) By Other Treatments: Radiation Therapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, Supportive Care Treatments

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the leukemia therapeutics market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The market study explores regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

