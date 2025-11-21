Inhalation Anesthesia Market Set to Reach $2.29 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Inhalation Anesthesia Market Through 2025?

There has been a substantial growth in the inhalation anesthesia market size over the past few years. It is anticipated to rise from $1.54 billion in 2024 to $1.64 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth during the historical period is due to factors such as the rise in surgical procedures involving anesthesia, an aging population, advancements in inhalation anesthetics, the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, and an increased frequency of chronic illnesses like heart disease and cancer.

The market size for inhalation anesthesia is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. It's set to expand to $2.29 billion by 2029, with an 8.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This surge within the forecast period can be tied to an escalating demand for less invasive surgeries, a rise in worldwide healthcare spending, burgeoning surgical procedures in developing markets, the application of inhalation anesthesia in veterinary medicine, and an upturn in government funding for r&d of groundbreaking inhalation anesthetics. Notable trends during the forecasted timeframe include advancements in anesthesia delivery systems, the creation of pediatric friendly inhalation anesthesia devices, the inclination towards sevoflurane and desflurane, an emphasis on environmentally friendly anesthetic agents, and the inclusion of monitoring technologies in anesthesia delivery.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Inhalation Anesthesia Market?

The expected growth of the inhalation anesthesia market is largely due to the increasing populations of older individuals. This group is more likely to have degenerative diseases and chronic health problems, which could result in more necessary surgeries and treatments, subsequently boosting inhalation anesthesia demand. Additionally, elderly individuals are often much more prone to diseases, such as respiratory, neurological, cardiovascular, and degenerative disorders, leading to further market growth. Administering anesthesia intravenously can be challenging for elderly patients due to issues like punctured blood vessels and patient compliance difficulties. The World Health Organization reported in October 2022 that the global population of those aged 60 and older is predicted to rise to 1.4 billion by 2022 from 1 billion in 2020. Furthermore, by 2030, 1 in 6 people worldwide will be over 60 years old. These figures clearly demonstrate that the growth of the elderly population will likely escalate the need for inhalation anesthesia in the future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Inhalation Anesthesia Market?

Major players in the Inhalation Anesthesia include:

• Abbvie Inc.

• Baxter International Inc.

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Halocarbon Products Corporation

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

• Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Mylan N. V.

• Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Inhalation Anesthesia Market In The Future?

Several firms in the inhalation anesthesia sector are introducing cutting-edge products like Sedaconda, in an attempt to fulfill industry needs and consolidate their global market standing. Sedaconda is a type of inhaled sedation treatment administered through the Anaesthetic Conserving Device (ACD) and is sanctioned for use in critical care. For instance, Sedana Medical AB, a medtech and pharmaceutical organization based in Sweden, launched Sedaconda (isoflurane) in the German market in February 2022. This product, Sedaconda (isoflurane), is dispensed with the help of a medical apparatus called Sedaconda ACD (Anaesthetic Conserving Device) and remains the only officially approved inhaled sedation treatment suitable for intensive care environments. After getting the nod of approval from the European DCP in July 2021, Sedaconda (isoflurane) has won national approvals in 14 individual nations.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Inhalation Anesthesia Market

The inhalation anesthesia market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide

2) By Application: Induction, Maintenance

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Sevoflurane: Liquid Form, Gas Form

2) By Desflurane: Liquid Form, Gas Form

3) By Isoflurane: Liquid Form, Gas Form

4) By Nitrous Oxide: Medical-Grade Nitrous Oxide, Industrial-Grade Nitrous Oxide

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the inhalation anesthesia market was dominated by North America. In the upcoming years, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. The market report for inhalation anesthesia incorporates several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

