Slovenia to host the 2026 European Road Cycling Championships

SLOVENIA, November 20 - This landmark event will take place on Slovenian roads for the very first time, further establishing Slovenia's reputation as a recognised and reliable host in the world of European sport.

The signing of the contract marks the official start of preparations for the Championships, which will bring together more than 40 participating nations, around 800 competitors, and a large number of support teams. For several days, Slovenia will be the focal point of European sport, tourism, and media attention across various channels.

At the signing, Minister Han emphasised:" The 2026 European Road Cycling Championships will be a celebration of sport, pride, and unity. It will be an opportunity for our elite cyclists to perform on home soil, in front of our loyal fans, and prove that Slovenia performs best when we all cycle in the same direction."

Following the signing of the contract, the Slovenian Cycling Federation hosted its "Evening of Stars" event, at which Minister Han addressed the audience and presented the Slovenian road cycling national team with a special achievement award.

The event honoured the accomplishments of Slovenian cyclists, whose outstanding performances continually strengthen the country's international visibility.

From Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič to Matej Mohorič, Urška Žigart and Eugenia Bujak, Slovenian cyclists have firmly placed Slovenia on the map of world-class cycling. Their victories and top placements have delivered not only athletic success, but also promoted Slovenia as a green, active, and sports-oriented destination.

Minister Han concluded: "Slovenian cyclists inspire us every day with their talent, dedication, and perseverance. The European Championships and the achievements of our champions prove that sport connects generations and regions and powerfully promotes Slovenia worldwide."