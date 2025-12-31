Prime Minister Golob visits the University Medical Centre Ljubljana, the Institute of Oncology and the Ljubljana Fire Brigade

SLOVENIA, December 31 - In a statement to the media following the visit, Prime Minister Golob said that the purpose of the visit was to express his gratitude to all healthcare staff for their selfless service on New Year's Eve, which allows the public to feel safe and reassured. The Prime Minister visited three departments: the Division of Paediatrics, the Department of Acute Palliative Care at the Institute of Oncology Ljubljana and the Emergency Department of the University Medical Centre Ljubljana. "I did not choose these departments at random. I wanted to see the entire care chain – from the youngest patients, to those who need unexpected emergency assistance and those who are approaching the end of life. I am aware that only when the entire chain functions can we function as a society. It is precisely the public healthcare system, which is at the heart of this Government's efforts, that can ensure the chain operates without interruption," said the Prime Minister. He thanked the staff for their dedication and hard work.

In a statement to the media, Assist. Prof. Marko Jug, dr. med, the General Manager of the University Medical Centre Ljubljana, highlighted the exceptional achievements of the University Medical Centre Ljubljana and added that they remain committed to delivering top-quality services in the future.

Zlata Štiblar Kisić, dr. med., the Director of the Institute of Oncology Ljubljana, said that the Department of Acute Palliative Care at the Institute of Oncology has been operating since 2007. "Our wish is to see such departments established in all hospitals," she said. She highlighted the many successes of the Institute of Oncology, including today's acquisition of the first robotic system for the pharmacy.

Prime Minister Golob then visited the Ljubljana Fire Brigade, where he met staff and on-duty teams. "Slovenia has a civil protection and rescue system that is the envy of all Europe. We can be truly proud of it, and we can rely on it whenever an emergency occurs," said the Prime Minister. He added that the purpose of today's visit was to express his gratitude to firefighters for always being there when needed. "Even while we are all celebrating, they are here for us, ensuring our safety," he said.