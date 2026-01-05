Submit Release
Joint statement on support to UNRWA and NGOs

SLOVENIA, January 5 - Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovenia and Spain condemn the latest Israeli legislation targeting UNRWA, including measures to cut water, electricity and communications to its facilities. Such actions undermine the UN mandate, violate international law and run counter to the findings of the International Court of Justice, while risking grave humanitarian consequences for the Palestinian civilian population and refugees.

