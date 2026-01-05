Slovenia successfully issued a new 10-year EUR bond via the international capital markets

SLOVENIA, January 5 - In line with established practice, Slovenia has once again issued a bond at the beginning of the year to finance the state budget needs for 2026.

On Friday, 2 January 2026 at circa 11:25 CET, the Republic of Slovenia announced the mandate for its return to the debt capital markets with a EUR 10-year benchmark issuance.

After gathering supportive investor feedback, books were opened on Monday, 5 January 2026 at circa 09:05 CET. Initial price guidance was released at MS+45bps area for a new EUR 10-year benchmark due March 2036.

The orderbook momentum was strong from the outset and demand exceeded already EUR 6.4bn (incl. 700mn JLM interest) at the first updated shared at 11.35 CET. On the back of that the price guidance was revised significantly lower to MS+40bps area.

Books continued to grow, reaching above EUR 7.2bn (incl. EUR 700mn JLM interest), allowing the Republic to set the spread another 3bps tighter at MS+37bps at circa 13:20 CET. The transaction was launched at circa 14:30 CET with the final issue size set at EUR 1.75bn and orderbooks in excess of EUR 10bn (incl. EUR 912mn JLM interest).

The offering ultimately priced at 17:22 CET with the following transaction parameters: EUR 1.75bn RegS notes with a coupon of 3.275 percent / reoffer spread of MS+37bps / reoffer yield of 3.312 percent / reoffer price of 99.675 percent. All-in-all, a very successful transaction for the Republic of Slovenia, as demonstrated by the sizable investor demand and low reoffer spread achieved.

Under the 2026 Financing Program, the Republic of Slovenia may borrow up to EUR 5.251 billion this year to cover budgetary requirements. The primary instrument for financing most of these needs is the issuance of government bonds, complemented by the issuance of treasury bills and, if necessary, other instruments specified in the financing program. The choice of instrument and the amount raised will depend on market conditions at the time of the respective issuance.

The Ministry of Finance estimates public debt at the end of 2025 at 66.1 percent of GDP, compared to 66.6 percent of GDP at the end of 2024. For 2026, a further reduction in public debt as a percentage of GDP is envisaged, in line with fiscal rules at the EU level. These rules, among other things, require countries with public debt between 60 percent and 90 percent of GDP to reduce it by an average of at least 0.5 percentage points of GDP per year during the fiscal adjustment period, which is duly taken into account in budget financing.

The joint bookrunners for this transaction were Barclays (B&D), DZ BANK, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, OTP Banka Slovenia and Raiffeisen Bank International.

Geographical distribution:

27 percent Germany, Austria, Switzerland

25 percent United Kingdom, Ireland

15 percent France, Benelux

11 percent Southern Europe

8 percent Nordics

7 percent Slovenia

5 percent CEE

2 percent Other Countries

Institutional investor distribution:

43 percent Banks

28 percent Asset Managers

13 percent Central Banks / Official Institutions

10 percent Insurance / Pension Fund

6 percent Hedge Funds

