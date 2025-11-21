Enteral Feeding Formula Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Enteral Feeding Formula Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Enteral Feeding Formula Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Enteral Feeding Formula Market Be By 2025?

The enteral feeding formula industry has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market size, which was $6.53 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $7.09 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The surge during the historic period is a result of factors such as the escalating elderly population, the rising incidence of chronic ailments, advancements in enteral feeding formula technology, heightened awareness about clinical nutrition, and the proliferation of home healthcare services.

The market for enteral feeding formulas is set for substantial expansion in the coming years, with predictions of it reaching $10.44 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The surge in its market size in the forecast period can be accredited to the escalating prevalence of malnutrition and the growing elderly population. Moreover, advancements in research on enteral nutrition, rising acceptance of home-based enteral nutrition, and an increase in hospitals and long-term care facilities also contribute to its growth. Significant trends predicted for the forecast period encompass the creation of disease-specific enteral feeding formulas, a growing preference for plant-based and organic formulas, concentrating on immunonutrition in enteral feeding, personalization of enteral nutrition solutions, and the acceptance of blenderized tube feeding formulas.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Enteral Feeding Formula Market Landscape?

The rise in the number of senior citizens globally is expected to boost the development of the enteral feeding formula market. There's been a surge in the global population of individuals who are 65 years and older in recent years. Such an elderly demographic is highly susceptible to chronic illnesses and often need to be fed through the enteral method. Hence, the escalating number of seniors enhances the demand for enteral nutrition. For instance, World Health Organization, a public health institution located in Switzerland, reported in October 2022 that the global population of individuals who are 60 years or above will surge to 1.4 billion by 2022 from 1 billion in 2020. Moreover, by 2030, 1 out of every 6 individuals globally will be over 60 years of age. As a result, the upsurge in the senior citizen population will be a pivotal driving force propelling the advancement of the enteral feeding formula market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Enteral Feeding Formula Market?

Major players in the Enteral Feeding Formula include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Nestlé S. A.

• Danone S. A.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Real Food Blends

• Ajinomoto Cambrooke Inc.

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Medtrition Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Enteral Feeding Formula Industry?

A significant trend emerging in the enteral feeding formula market is the innovation of products. Companies leading in the sector are relentless in creating and introducing new enteral formulas. The unveiling of new products broadens the customer's choice spectrum and escalates the demand for enteral feeding formulas, propelling the market forward. For example, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc, based in the US, unveiled the Kangaroo OMNI Enteral Feeding Pump in September 2023. This inventive pump provides a range of choices specifically designed for enteral feeding patients at various points of their enteral feeding journey. The Kangaroo OMNI does not depend on attitude, making it the first of its kind in the U.S., capable of delivering thick, homogenous and blended formulas. It boasts a compact and portable design that allows flexibility for feeding, flushing, and hydration, alongside the ability to convey a 30-day feeding history. The Kangaroo OMNI is a comprehensive solution that caters to the enteral feeding needs of patients and caregivers, suitable for both home and hospital environments.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market

The enteral feeding formula market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Standard Formulas, Disease-Specific Formulas

2) By Stage: Adults, Pediatrics

3) By Application: Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Diabetes, Critical Care, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Long-Term Care Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Formulas: Polymer-Based Formulas, Oligomeric Formulas, High-Protein Formulas

2) By Disease-Specific Formulas: Diabetic Formulas, Renal Formulas, Pulmonary Formulas, Oncology Formulas

Enteral Feeding Formula Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for enteral feeding formula. However, the forecast anticipates that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth. The market report of enteral feeding formula encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

