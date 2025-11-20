Youhe Community by Zhifeng Zhao Wins Silver in A' Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Awards

Youhe Community

Zhifeng Zhao's Innovative Agro-Tourism Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of hospitality design, has announced Youhe Community by Zhifeng Zhao as the Silver winner in the Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design category. This achievement highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Zhifeng Zhao in the highly competitive hospitality industry.The Silver A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award recognizes designs that not only meet the highest standards of aesthetics and functionality but also contribute to advancing industry practices and enhancing the guest experience. Youhe Community's success in this competition demonstrates its relevance to current trends and its potential to inspire future developments in the field of hospitality design.Youhe Community is a vibrant agro-tourism space located on Lotus Island, Suzhou, that skillfully merges pastoral charm with the concept of rural cooperatives. The design emphasizes sustainability and simplicity, blending nature with functional spaces through the use of hand-drawn visuals and natural materials. The flexible layout, which includes terraces, reading areas, and tiered seating, fosters relaxation and social interaction, providing visitors with a unique connection to nature and community.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Zhifeng Zhao's commitment to excellence and innovation in hospitality design. The award is expected to inspire the designer and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in future projects, setting new standards for the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhifeng ZhaoZhao Zhifeng is the principal designer of CHY Design, where he focuses on integrating spatial design with local cultural narratives. His design approach emphasizes a harmonious relationship with nature, the authenticity of materials, and the richness of user experience. Drawing inspiration from the history and natural qualities of each site, Zhao distills core imagery that resonates with the spirit of place, creating spaces that embody a deep connection to their local surroundings. Zhifeng Zhao is based in China.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design category. Recipients are selected based on criteria such as innovative approach, guest experience enhancement, design aesthetics, space utilization, comfort consideration, sustainable practices, cultural sensitivity, accessibility design, safety measures, functional efficiency, service integration, technological incorporation, cost-effective solutions, lighting design, material selection, acoustic design, brand consistency, privacy provision, local context integration, and flexibility in design. The Silver A' Design Award is a highly respected recognition granted to designs that significantly contribute to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of hospitality design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional designs in the hospitality industry. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including pioneering designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and innovative industry leaders from all countries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, hospitality industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the hospitality industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://hospitalitydesignaward.com

