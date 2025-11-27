Eastern Institute for Advanced Study by Yasha Design and Research Institute Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Eastern Institute for Advanced Study

Yasha Design and Research Institute's for the Eastern Institute for Advanced Study receives prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and prestigious design competitions, has announced Yasha Design and Research Institute as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their outstanding work on the Eastern Institute for Advanced Study. This highly coveted recognition underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of Yasha Design and Research Institute's interior design, setting a new standard within the industry.The Silver A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award celebrates designs that not only excel in aesthetics but also prioritize functionality, aligning with current trends and needs within the interior design industry. Yasha Design and Research Institute's winning project demonstrates their deep understanding of these principles, offering practical benefits to users, the industry, and stakeholders through its innovative approach and adherence to best practices.The Eastern Institute for Advanced Study's interior design stands out for its distinctive features tailored to each building's academic discipline. The Engineering Building incorporates robust mechanized elements like suspended steel wire gauze and wall mechanisms, creating an industrial ambiance. The School of Life Sciences integrates ecological plants to enliven the atmosphere, while the Information Building employs metallic materials and interactive installations to convey a technological feel. These unique design choices foster an open, collaborative learning environment that encourages interaction between teachers and students.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Yasha Design and Research Institute's commitment to excellence and innovation. The award will undoubtedly inspire the institute to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, setting new standards for educational spaces that prioritize both form and function. As the Eastern Institute for Advanced Study becomes a benchmark for academic interior design, it has the potential to influence future projects and trends within the industry.Eastern Institute for Advanced Study was designed by a talented team at Yasha Design and Research Institute, including Xu Xin, Wang Shan, Zhang Jisen, Tao Ye, Zhang Yang, Zou Sicong, Wang Junrui, Wu Yufei, Bian Hui, Wu Lei, Shi Yuezong, Wang Huaizhuang, Tang Jie, Xiao Bin, Wang Sheng, Gaoyang Fangfei, Zhao Xinpeng, Wang Hao, Li Hongbo, and Yang Yi.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Yasha Design and Research InstituteYAS DESIGN is a design and research institute directly under YASHA GROUP, established in 2005. Headquartered in Hangzhou, YAS DESIGN has more than 60 design institutes covering major cities in China. As the first company registered to set up a professional design institute in China's building decoration industry, YAS Design and Research Institute has formed strategic alliances with top domestic design schools and institutions, adhering to a design development path that combines professional training and resource integration.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original, functional, and emotionally impactful works. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://designawardinterior.com

