What Next by Marko Stanojevic Wins Silver in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

What Next

Innovative Brand Identity Design Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of graphic design, has announced Marko Stanojevic 's "What Next" as the Silver Award winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, technical proficiency, and visual impact of Stanojevic's innovative brand identity design.The Silver A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds significant relevance for the graphic design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing outstanding works like "What Next," the award not only celebrates individual achievements but also sets new benchmarks for excellence in the field. This recognition serves as an inspiration for designers, agencies, and brands to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver designs that effectively communicate messages while leaving a lasting impact on audiences."What Next" stands out as a remarkable example of brand identity design, showcasing Stanojevic's mastery of visual storytelling. The logo ingeniously transforms the ">" symbol into a question mark by extracting a piece from a large square and placing it on a smaller square below, creating a sense of balance and tension. This minimal yet impactful arrangement of elements conveys a profound message, inviting viewers to contemplate the company's forward-thinking approach. The design's versatility and adaptability across various branding assets further demonstrate its strength as a fundamental visual asset generator.The Silver A' Design Award for "What Next" holds significant implications for Marko Stanojevic and the Zero Bureau collective. This recognition not only validates their design philosophy and approach but also serves as a catalyst for future projects and collaborations. By setting a new standard of excellence, "What Next" inspires the team to continue pushing the boundaries of design, exploring cutting-edge technologies, and addressing the deeper emotional needs of advanced users through their work.Interested parties may learn more at:About Marko StanojevicMarko Stanojevic, a Hong Kong-based designer with over 20 years of experience, is a cross-disciplinary multi-specialist known for his holistic approach to design. With a diverse portfolio spanning various projects, Stanojevic has developed the Zero Design philosophy, focusing on visual storytelling and narrative design. His work seamlessly combines cutting-edge technologies with profound values to address the emotional needs of advanced users. Stanojevic's expertise extends to branding, micro-branding, and self-branding in contemporary and future societies. Alongside his design practice, he has been teaching design in academia since 2007.About Zero BureauZero Bureau is a creative collective based in Hong Kong, specializing in branding design, visual communication, and product design. With a team of skilled professionals, Zero Bureau delivers innovative solutions that effectively convey brand messages and resonate with target audiences. Their work encompasses a wide range of industries, showcasing their versatility and ability to adapt to diverse client needs.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are chosen based on pre-established evaluation criteria, including innovative concepts, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, and user experience enhancement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of designers and brands who develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition, now in its 17th year, is open to entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of influential experts, professionals, journalists, and academics. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of advancement in the design industry.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.