Cozy by Yun Li Wins Silver in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Cozy

Innovative expandable cat travel bag recognized for its multifunctional design and user-friendly features.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Cozy by Yun Li as a Silver winner in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Cozy's innovative and user-centric approach to pet travel accessories within the pet care industry.Cozy's multifunctional design addresses a common challenge faced by cat owners: the low usage rate of traditional cat bags, which often sit unused and take up storage space. By offering a solution that seamlessly transitions between a travel bag and a cat scratching board or mat, Cozy aligns with the needs and preferences of modern pet owners, providing both practicality and convenience.What sets Cozy apart is its expandable construction, which allows it to serve multiple purposes beyond just a travel bag. The inner part of the bag is made of soft stretch fabric and sisal rope, ensuring comfort and safety for cats while enabling easy switching between states. The outer frame, constructed from hollow aluminum tubes and wooden boards, reduces the overall weight of the bag. Additionally, the detachable cat cushion features a Velcro design for effortless cleaning and seasonal adaptability.This recognition from the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award serves as a testament to Yun Li's commitment to innovation and user-centric design. It motivates the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in the realm of pet care accessories, ultimately enhancing the lives of both pets and their owners.Cozy was designed by Yun Li, an emerging furniture designer from China who brings a unique perspective to pet care products. Yun Li's design philosophy centers around creating meaningful dialogues between products and users, seeking beauty beyond form and function.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yun LiYun Li is an emerging furniture designer from China who brings a fresh perspective to the world of design. With a passion for life and a constant curiosity for new things, Yun Li sees design as more than just a concept or a popular element; it is an insight into rooted life. Through design, Yun Li expresses his own thinking and seeks to create a dialogue with users, going beyond form and function to uncover the beauty in the text of the product.About Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd.,Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2007, is a dynamic cross-border e-commerce enterprise headquartered in Zhengzhou, with branches in Germany, the United States, and Japan. The company specializes in the research, development, and sales of furniture, home goods, pet products, and outdoor products. Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd. operates three major brands: SONGMICS, VASAGLE, and FEANDREA, forming a comprehensive international architecture system.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of pet care. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The selection process is rigorous, with entries blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life for pets and their owners.About A' Design AwardThe A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award is a highly esteemed international design competition that provides a platform for visionary pet product designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and receive global recognition. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to be acknowledged for their achievements and contribute to the advancement of the pet care industry. The A' Design Award, organized annually since 2008, spans across all industries and welcomes entries from countries worldwide. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://pinkdesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.