KFSHRC Signs MoU with ilmi to Advance Scientific Knowledge, Research, and Innovation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ilmi Science Discovery and Innovation Center at the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk” to explore avenues of collaboration in scientific engagement, health education, and community well being. The partnership aims to support innovation, activate knowledge-based programs, and enable research that delivers meaningful societal impact.The MoU was signed by Dr. Esam Albanyan, Chief Education & Training Officer of KFSHRC, and Dr. Saud Alfaadhel, Chief Executive Officer of ilmi, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations.The agreement outlines opportunities to develop interactive educational experiences, exchange scientific expertise, and enhance the accuracy and quality of research and knowledge content. It also provides ilmi with access to KFSHRC’s expert and research networks to accelerate knowledge production and enrich the center’s educational programs, scientific exhibitions, and interactive learning experiences.The MoU includes collaboration on joint research projects in areas such as medicine, life sciences, bio intelligence, bioinformatics, and biotechnology. It also encompasses the development of training and educational programs, joint initiatives in training and research visits, seminars, workshops, and short diploma programs, in addition to exploring partnership opportunities in areas of mutual interest.The signing of the MoU aligns with KFSHRC’s efforts to advance scientific literacy nationally, connect scientific knowledge with societal needs, and support its mission to provide world class specialized healthcare within an integrated educational and research environment, while contributing to human capital development and enhancing quality of life.ilmi is a learning destination dedicated to inspiring curiosity and enthusiasm among young generations by redefining non traditional learning and nurturing a passion for scientific discovery. The center was established under the vision of HRH Princess Sara Bint Mashhour Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, driven by her ambition to create opportunities for learners of all ages and abilities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.KFSHRC was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top two hundred and fifty academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. The hospital was also listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, World’s Smart Hospitals 2026, and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

