KFSHRC Reconstructs Thoracic Aorta with Bovine Pericardial Graft After Rare Mycotic Rupture

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully saved the life of a 53-year-old patient through a highly complex surgical procedure in which the torn portion of his thoracic aorta was replaced with a biological graft derived from bovine pericardium. The innovative technique, performed for the first time in the Middle East, helped the medical team control the infection and offered the patient a significantly safer recovery compared with synthetic grafts, which carry a higher risk of failure in the presence of active infections inside the body, making biological grafts a more compatible and safer option in such conditions.The patient arrived in critical condition with a ruptured mycotic thoracic aortic aneurysm, a rare and severe condition that can lead to fatal internal bleeding and carries a mortality rate of up to 90% without immediate treatment. His case required a rapid, coordinated response involving vascular surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, and intensive care teams to stop the bleeding, contain the infection, and stabilize blood circulation.A biological graft was determined to be the safest option because the active infection in the aortic wall made synthetic grafts far more likely to become contaminated or fail. Bovine pericardium, by contrast, offers greater resistance to bacteria, excellent biocompatibility, and the flexibility needed to shape it precisely around the irregular tear.This approach allowed the surgical team to rebuild the aortic wall securely, reducing the risk of leakage or graft detachment and improving the chances of successful healing during the critical recovery phase. Follow-up imaging confirmed graft stability and showed no signs of recurrent infection, indicating steady improvement in the patient’s condition and validating the choice of a biological graft as the safest strategy.This milestone reinforces KFSHRC’s position as one of the world’s leading centers for complex vascular surgery and marks a significant step forward in using biological grafts for infected aortic cases. It also supports the development of safer, more effective surgical practices and strengthens the hospital’s role as a reference center for advanced medical innovation.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

