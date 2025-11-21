Digestive Health Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Digestive Health Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Digestive Health Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Digestive Health Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the market size for digestive health has seen robust growth. It is expected to expand from $60.21 billion in 2024 to an impressive $66.04 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors contributing to growth during the historic period include increasing awareness about digestive health, a rise in digestive disorder cases, an ageing population dealing with digestive health issues, growing interest in probiotics and prebiotics among consumers, and a surge in consumption of functional food and beverages.

The market for digestive health is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years. It is projected to escalate to ""$104.49 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth throughout the forecast period could be credited to the increased desire for individualized nutrition, the growth of online platforms for supplement sales, the advancements in the realm of gut microbiome research, a heightened concentration on preventive health, and the uptake of digestive health supplements in emerging markets. The anticipated trends for the forecast period include innovations in formulations, the integration of digestive enzymes into supplements, collaborations between supplements and gut health testing, focus on natural and organic components, and marketing techniques stressing the gut-brain connection.

Download a free sample of the digestive health market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7756&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Digestive Health Market?

The digestive health market is being propelled by the growing elderly population. This population includes individuals who are 65 years old and above. As individuals age, a variety of biological processes start to slow down, including the functionality of the digestive system. Over time, the muscles in the digestive system start to toughen, soften, and become less efficient. However, products geared towards improving digestive health help the body process food more proficiently and aid in nutrient absorption, thus ensuring a balanced wellbeing. The World Health Organization, an international public health organization based in Switzerland, predicts that by 2022, the global population of those 60 years and older will increase to 1.4 billion, up from 1 billion in 2020. Additionally, it is projected that by 2030, one in every six people worldwide will be over 60 years of age. As such, the expanding elderly population is anticipated to boost the growth of the digestive health market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Digestive Health Market?

Major players in the Digestive Health include:

• Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

• Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

• Nestle SA

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• AbbVie Inc.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Boston Scientific Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Digestive Health Market?

The emergence of novel products is a key trend emerging in the realm of digestive health. Detoxification has been gaining traction, a trend that hasn't missed the attention of major players in the digestive health industry. A detoxification procedure collection aims to address acute intoxication and withdrawal symptoms. For example, JP Holistic Nutrition, a UK-based digital pet supplement provider, introduced Urban Retreat RESET in August 2022. It is a detox beverage meant to improve digestion and gut health. It comprises digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics, all of which are integral to digestion health. This supplement is also comprised of alkalizing substances that contribute to overall health, including improving sleep, mood regulation, and brain health.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Digestive Health Market Growth

The digestive health market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Functional Foods and Beverages, Vitamins And Dietary Supplements, Other Products

2) By Ingredient Type: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Digestive Enzymes, Other Ingredients

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Functional Foods And Beverages: Probiotic Yogurts, Prebiotic Foods, Fiber-Enriched Products, Fermented Foods, Digestive Health Beverages

2) By Vitamins And Dietary Supplements: Probiotic Supplements, Digestive Enzymes, Fiber Supplements, Multivitamins With Digestive Support, Herbal Supplements

3) By Other Products: Medical Foods, Dietary Aids, Over-The-Counter Digestive Health Products

View the full digestive health market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digestive-health-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Digestive Health Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led as the dominant region in the digestive health market. The report on the digestive health market provides data on the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Digestive Health Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Digestive Enzyme Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digestive-enzyme-global-market-report

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-foods-global-market-report

Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digestive-health-supplements-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.