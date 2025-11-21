Propylene Glycol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Propylene Glycol Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Propylene Glycol Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the size of the propylene glycol market has progressively expanded. There will be an increase from $4.71 billion in 2024 to reach a $4.94 billion mark in 2025, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Aspects that contributed to the historic period growth include various applications, its use as a humectant and solvent, its role in industrial manufacturing, as well as its significance in the food and beverage sector, pharmaceutical industry, and personal care products.

The market for propylene glycol is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with the market's value projected to reach $6.49 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period is linked to the use of bio-based propylene glycol, emphasis on health and hygiene, food storage and packing, antifreeze and coolants in vehicles, and industrial applications. Significant market trends expected during this forecast period encompass supply chain enhancements, expansion strategies, sustainability and regulatory compliance, research and development, and industrial usage.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Propylene Glycol Market?

The surge in the intake of processed foods is anticipated to fuel propylene glycol market expansion in the future. Processed food refers to any edibles that have undergone modification during their preparation stage. Utilized as a preservative, flavor booster, and processing aid to improve food aesthetics, propylene glycol finds application in processed foods. As per the Food Export Association of the Midwest USA, a non-profit organization based in the US, the retail sales of packed foods in Japan is expected to hit $235.9 billion by 2026, witnessing a 9.1% upswing or $19.6 billion from 2022. Consequently, the escalating consumption of processed foods is fostering the growth of the propylene glycol market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Propylene Glycol Market?

Major players in the Propylene Glycol include:

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• BASF SE

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

• Huntsman Corporation

• SKC CO. Ltd.

• INEOS Group Holdings Limited

• Manali Petrochemicals Limited

• DowDuPont Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Propylene Glycol Market?

There's heightened attention towards product innovation as an emerging trend in the propylene glycol market. To fortify their presence, key players in this niche are introducing revolutionary merchandise. The relevance of bio-based propylene has seen remarkable growth due to mounting health apprehensions. For instance, Evonik, based in Germany, unveiled its maiden renewable isophorone-based product line that makes use of renewable acetone for CO2 footprint in March 2022. The new isophorone products, which bear a chemical equivalence to their fossil-based counterparts, also exhibit similar processing, formulation, and performance characteristics. These products offer the advantage of significantly minimizing the industry's global warming potential and CO2 footprint compared to their conventional isophorone counterparts.

How Is The Propylene Glycol Market Segmented?

The propylene glycolmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Petroleum-Based, Bio-Based

2) By Grade: Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

3) By Application: Animal Feed, Inks, Lacquers, Tobacco Humectants, Varnishes

4) By End User: Building And Construction, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Electronics, Food And Beverages, Paint And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Textile Industries, Tobacco, Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Petroleum-Based: Conventional Propylene Glycol, High Purity Propylene Glycol

2) By Bio-Based: Glycerol-Based Propylene Glycol, Fermentation-Based Propylene Glycol

View the full propylene glycol market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/propylene-glycol-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Propylene Glycol Market?

In 2024, the propylene glycol market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to experience the highest growth rate in the future. The report covers the following regions along with Asia-Pacific: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

