Propanol Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Propanol Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Propanol Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the propanol market has experienced consistent growth. The market size is predicted to increase from $3.83 billion in 2024 to $3.96 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Several factors have contributed to this upward trend in the historical period, including the demand for industrial solvents, expansion in the paints and coatings sector, pharmaceutical production, consumer product formulations, surface coating for electronics, and the printing and packaging industry.

Expectations of solid growth are projected for the propanol market over the next several years, potentially reaching $4.9 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Several factors can be linked to the predicted increase throughout the forecast period, which include pharmaceutical API manufacturing, eco-friendly formulas, emerging biotechnology applications, emphasis on green chemistry, a surge in personal care product usage, and a transition to waterborne coatings. The forecast period also anticipates primary trends such as technological progress in manufacturing procedures, booming demand for disinfectants and sanitizers, a shift towards bio-based propanol, capacity expansions by leading manufacturers, as well as strategic collaborations and partnerships.

Download a free sample of the propanol market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7960&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Propanol Market?

The propanol market is predicted to see growth catalyzed by the escalating needs for pharmaceutical products. The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals could be attributed to factors such as the global population's aging, the rise in chronic diseases and improved access to healthcare in developing regions. As a key solvent in the manufacture of various pharmaceuticals, Propanol plays a crucial role in dissolving active ingredients and maintaining the right consistency in liquid formulations. For instance, the Government of Canada reported that in August 2024, the domestic exports in the pharmaceutical trade had risen to 12.79 in 2022, up from 10.71 in 2021. Simultaneously, imports surged from 26.63 in 2021 to 30.21. This data points to a burgeoning pharmaceutical trade sector, with growth seen in both exports and imports. Consequently, the escalating needs for pharmaceuticals are spurring the growth of the propanol market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Propanol Market?

Major players in the Propanol include:

• The Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Deepak Fertilizers and Petroleum Corporation Limited

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• ExxonMobil Chemical Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• LyondellBasell Industries NV

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Nanjing Wujiang Chemical Company Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Propanol Industry?

Leading firms in the propanol market are prioritizing strategic alliances and collaborations to maintain their market dominance. Such partnerships stimulate innovation, boost production capacities, and make way for entrance into new markets, thereby propelling overall market growth. Take for example, the March 2022 announcement of a new strategic alliance between SHV Energy, an off-grid energy distributor from the Netherlands, and LanzaTech, a chemical manufacturing business from the US. Their aim is to supply renewable propane and other eco-friendly fuels through various proven and new distribution networks. The collaboration will concentrate on advancing LanzaTech's existing synthetic biology platform and CCT technology, which transforms waste carbon into sustainable fuels and other commodities such as fabrics, packaging, and different products.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Propanol Market Segments

The propanolmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Iso-Propanol, N-propanol

2) By Grade: Technical Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Electronic Grade

3) By End User: Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Personal Care, Printing Inks, Paints And Coatings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Iso-Propanol (Isopropyl Alcohol): Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Cosmetic Grade

2) By N-Propanol (N-Propyl Alcohol): Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

View the full propanol market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/propanol-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Propanol Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Propanol market and is also anticipated to register the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The Propanol market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Propanol Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

N Butanol Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/n-butanol-global-market-report

Bioethanol Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioethanol-global-market-report

Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/phosphoric-acid-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.