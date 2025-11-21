Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Through 2025?

The market size of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes has seen a robust growth in the past years. It is set to expand from $69.98 billion in 2024 to $74.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include burgeoning industrialization, environmental rules, the expansion of the automotive industry, the demand in emerging markets, and global economic patterns.

The market size for pressure sensitive adhesive tapes is predicted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market is forecasted to reach $99.23 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth in the projected period is linked to increased awareness of health and hygiene, urbanization and construction activities, sustainability efforts, the trend of electric vehicles (EVs), and digitalization in manufacturing. The major trends anticipated during the forecast period include a rising demand for eco-friendly solutions, technological advancements, growth in the e-commerce and logistics sector, increased focus on customization and personalization, and concerns around health and safety.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market?

The escalating growth of the construction industry is fundamentally impacting the expansion of the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market in the future. The construction industry encompasses the segments of commerce and production that involve building, maintaining, and repairing infrastructure. Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes find broad applications in this sector, such as reinforcing foundation membranes to prevent water intrusion, sealing argon gas within window panes, and providing support and stability to ducting. The ability to resist moisture and volatile temperatures, combined with providing protection against external elements, bolsters their suitability for usage on rooftops. For example, a 2022 report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), a US government entity offering authentic macroeconomic and industry statistics, highlights that the US construction industry's volume rose from $1.916 trillion in the opening quarter of 2021 to $2.016 trillion in the same timeframe in 2022. Consequently, the construction sector's growth will propel the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market?

Major players in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes include:

• 3M Company

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Lintec Corporation

• Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

• Nichiban Co. Ltd.

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Scapa Group Plc

• Shurtape Technologies LLC

• Tesa SE

• Ellsworth Adhesives India PTY Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market In The Future?

The primary trend gaining traction in the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market is the innovation of new products. Pivotal players in the pressure sensitive adhesive market are directing their focus on the creation of cutting-edge products in order to maintain their standing in the market. For instance, in November 2022, a new range of pressure sensitive tapes designed for interior building and construction was rolled out by Avery Dennison, a U.S. based pressure-sensitive adhesive materials manufacturer. The selection, labeled as Avery Dennison Interior Surfaces, encompasses nine different designs of pressure-sensitive tapes equipped with diverse adhesive technologies for attaching products to commercial and residential interior surfaces. This portfolio utilises bonding components that ensure easy usage, flexible application, durability, and provide safety to the consumers, addressing the pressing concerns of manufacturers, architects, designers, suppliers and DIY consumers dealing with interior products in the building and construction sector.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market

The pressure sensitive adhesive tapesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single-Coated Tapes Or Single-Sided Tapes, Double-Coated Tapes, Transfer Tapes Or Unsupported Tapes, Self-Wound Tape

2) By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

3) By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Electrical And Electronics, Medical And Hygiene, Construction, Transportation, Consumer And Office, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Coated Tapes (Single-Sided Tapes): Acrylic Single-Coated Tapes, Rubber Single-Coated Tapes

2) By Double-Coated Tapes: Double-Sided Foam Tapes, Double-Sided Film Tapes

3) By Transfer Tapes (Unsupported Tapes): Clear Transfer Tapes, Double-Sided Transfer Tapes

4) By Self-Wound Tape: Self-Wound Adhesive Tapes, Self-Wound Specialty Tapes

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for pressure sensitive adhesive tapes. The regions evaluated in the market report for these tapes include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

