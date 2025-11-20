Better pay, training and health screening for firefighters

Release date: 19/11/25

MFS firefighters will receive a significant pay boost, along with improvements to training and health screening, as part of an in-principle agreement reached between the State Government and the leadership of the United Firefighters Union of South Australia (UFUSA).

The offer, which will be put to employees to vote on in coming weeks, follows months of good faith negotiations between the Union and the State Government.

The offer includes a 10.5% wage boost spread over three increases, as well as a $3,000 uplift to base wages to reflect rescue qualifications and advanced skills of all employees to be covered by the agreement.

Additionally, the offer includes a significant boost to training. This will see the employment of new trainers by the MFS to improve training immediately, with the state government to also undertake a review of training arrangements for firefighters, commencing after July 2026.

In recognition of the particular health challenges faced by firefighters, the offer includes new health provisions. Under the offer, the MFS will provide medical support and screening and monitoring services for all employees covered by the agreement. This will be based on a model successfully operating in Victoria.

Additionally, the offer also includes the creation of new increments for Station Officers, Marine Officers, Communications Officers and Commanders to provide further opportunities for career progression.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The State Labor Government is committed to delivering real wage increases to public sector workers, and that’s what we’re delivering for firefighters.

The State Government is thankful to the United Firefighters Union and its members for constructive negotiations over recent months.

This in-principle agreement will not only deliver better pay for firefighters, but also important improvements to training and health screening.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

The Malinauskas Government is extremely grateful for the work our firefighters do, and I thank them and their union for working constructively with us to finalise this offer.

Our firefighters put themselves on the line for our community and it’s important they receive fair wages and healthcare support if they need it. This offer delivers both.

I look forward to continuing to work with firefighters and their representatives to ensure they are supported to do what is a very important and at times dangerous job for our community.

Attributable to United Fire Fighter Union SA

The United Firefighters Union of South Australia welcomes the offer made by the South Australian Government, and endorses it being put to a ballot of members as soon as possible. As a show of our good faith we have suspended all campaign activities whilst that occurs. The package represents a significant increase in the pay and workplace conditions of Firefighters, and critically also addresses critical issues which were key parts of our campaign.

The Government’s commitment to a review of training within the MFS and funding the results of that review, is a win for the work health and safety of Firefighters and also a win for the community who rely upon our members to provide critical emergency services. Better Firefighting training lets us all rest safer.

The significance of the Government’s commitment to the introduction of a health monitoring program to detect early the cancers that we know Firefighters are significantly more likely to suffer can’t be overstated. This is a program that will save lives.