Graphion’s Ewave Electric Motorcycles and Lao Government Launch Next Phase of Pilot, Featuring Rapid Charging stations

Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Lao PDR solar charging station

world 1st rapid charging station being delployed in Lao PDR

By transistion to electric, Lao riders save money with minimal charging costs instead of expensive gasoline. This means cleaner air and less dependence on imported gasoline, powered by hydropower” — Ki Y. Nam

LAS VEGS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphion Energy Solutions USA, in a strategic collaboration with the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines, today announced a comprehensive national electric vehicle (EV) initiative, headlined by the deployment of the world's first 30 minute charging technology for electric motorcycles. This landmark program, featuring Graphion's Ewave brand of motorcycles, moves Laos decisively from planning to action in its goal to achieve a 30% electric motorcycle share by 2030.

The initiative, launched after a successful showcase at the 2024 ASEAN Energy Business Forum, begins with a government pilot program delivering multiple numbers of Ewave electric motorcycles for official use by the Ministry of Commerce, Energy Policy Department, Police, and National Congress.

Key Infrastructure Deployment

The pilot program features two of Graphion's rapid charging stations capable of delivering a full charge in just 30 minutes. Demonstrating commitment to clean energy, one charging station is solar-powered, creating a sustainable charging solution that reduces grid dependency.

A Holistic National Strategy for Electric Mobility

This partnership represents a full-scale ecosystem approach to electrification, comprising:

· Rapid Charging Technology: Utilizing Graphion's proprietary Lithium battery system which combine the benefits of rapid charging, long life cycles, and reliable performance with fire safe design.

· Vehicle Solutions: Offering both new Ewave electric motorcycles and affordable conversion services for existing gasoline models, extending vehicle lifecycles and reducing waste.

· Free company Charging Infrastructure: The deployment of initial charging stations in Vientiane paves the way for a planned nationwide network of free for company’s rapid chargers.

· Incentivization: A Carbon Emission Token Reward System to incentivize users for making sustainable choices.

· Local Capacity Building: Comprehensive technology transfer and training programs for local stakeholders on production, conversion, and maintenance, ensuring long-term sustainability and local expertise.

Leadership Statements

"We are thrilled to move from announcement to tangible action," stated Nam Ki Yong, CEO of Graphion Energy Solutions. "Placing our Ewave motorcycles and revolutionary 30 minute chargers into daily government use is the most powerful demonstration of their reliability. This initiative is a significant milestone in our global mission to promote sustainable energy solutions."

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Laos added, "This partnership is crucial for enhancing energy efficiency and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in our country. It directly supports our national objectives to reduce carbon emissions, decrease dependence on imported gasoline, and build a sustainable future."

Strategic Expansion and Funding

Graphion's project aligns with ASEAN's climate change policies and targets a vast market, with approximately 250 million gasoline motorcycles in Southeast Asia, including 3 million in Laos. Graphion aims to establish a fast-charging infrastructure network across ASEAN, starting with Laos.

About Graphion Energy Solutions

Founded in 2005, Graphion Energy Solutions USA is an environmentally conscious technology company headquartered in Las Vegas and Irvine, California, with research facilities in South Korea and Laos. The company specializes in electric vehicle conversion, ultra-fast charging systems, and its dedicated Ewave brand of electric motorcycles.

About Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Department of policy, Planning, Evaluation

The Department of policy, Planning, Evaluation is under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Laos is dedicated to planning of energy efficiency and sustainable energy practices through innovative policies, programs, and partnerships.

