Graphion’s Ewave Brand Expands Electric Motorcycle Footprint in Laos with New Distributor Champa Lasee Sole Co., Ltd.

Switching to electric motocycles is smart; Laos produces hydropower, using just 30% and exporting the rest, while importing gasoline” — Ki Y. Nam

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphion Energy Solutions USA today announced a major commercial expansion in Laos through an exclusive distribution agreement with Champa Lasee Sole Co., Ltd. This partnership will bring Graphion's innovative Ewave electric motorbike solutions and revolutionary rapid charging technology to four key southern Lao provinces: Champasak, Attapeu, Sekong, and Salavan.

The agreement solidifies Graphion's comprehensive national electric vehicle strategy, building upon the recently launched government pilot program that deployed Ewave motorcycles and rapid-charging stations for official use across multiple Lao government agencies.

Exclusive Distribution Partnership Details

Under the new exclusive agreement, Champa Lasee Sole Co., Ltd. secures full distribution rights for the complete Ewave product line in southern Laos. The partnership encompasses:

· Exclusive Supply Rights: Sole distribution of Ewave electric conversion kits and pre-converted electric motorbikes across the four southern provinces

· Rapid Charging Infrastructure Deployment: Establishment of Ewave charging stations capable of delivering a full charge in minutes

· Patent-Protected Technology: Access to Graphion's patent-pending gasoline-to-electric motorbike conversion technology, specifically filed for Laos

· Comprehensive Support: Full professional support package including conversion kits, technical documentation, and marketing materials

· Extended Warranty Protection: All Ewave converted vehicles and components come with a 2-year full warranty plus 5-year prorated coverage

Strategic Market Expansion

"This exclusive distribution agreement marks a crucial step in our Laos market penetration strategy," stated Nam Ki Yong, CEO of Graphion Energy Solutions. "While our government pilot program demonstrates reliability and performance at the national level, this commercial partnership ensures we can deliver sustainable transportation solutions directly to communities in southern Laos. We're building a complete ecosystem, not just selling vehicles."

A representative from Champa Lasee Sole Co., Ltd. emphasized the local impact: "Partnering with Graphion allows us to bring world-class electric mobility technology to our region. The combination of reliable Honda Wave electric conversion kits and rapid charging infrastructure provides exceptional value through dramatic fuel cost savings – reducing energy costs to as little as 1/50th of gasoline – while delivering dependable daily performance for our customers."

Synergy with National EV Initiative

The distribution agreement complements Graphion's broader national initiative with the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce, which features:

· Government pilot program deploying Ewave motorcycles across multiple agencies

· Installation of 30-minute rapid charging stations, including solar-powered units

· Implementation of a Carbon Emission Token Reward System

· Comprehensive local capacity building programs

Economic and Environmental Benefits

The Ewave conversion ecosystem offers significant advantages for southern Laos:

· Reduces fuel costs by up to 95% compared to gasoline motorcycles

· Lowers maintenance costs and extends vehicle lifespan

· Decreases greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution

· Supports Laos' 2030 goal of 30% electric mobility penetration in ASEAN

About Graphion Energy Solutions

Founded in 2005, Graphion Energy Solutions USA is an environmentally conscious technology company headquartered in Las Vegas and Irvine, California, with research facilities in South Korea and factory in Laos. The company specializes in electric vehicle conversion, ultra-fast charging systems, and its dedicated Ewave brand of electric motorcycles.

About Champa Lasee Sole Co., Ltd.

Champa Lasee Sole Co., Ltd. is a respected company with deep roots in southern Laos, dedicated to providing quality products and services to its community. This Ewave brand distribution partnership reflects its commitment to leading in sustainable innovation and introducing advanced technology to the region.

