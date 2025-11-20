The New Luware Nimbus Companion Makes AI-Driven Customer Service More Accessible

AI-driven Orchestration Layer: Harmonizing Human and Virtual Users in Microsoft Teams for Optimal Customer Journeys

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luware , a leading provider of customer service and CX solutions built natively on Microsoft Teams, today announced the upcoming launch of the Luware Nimbus Companion. The Companion is a groundbreaking communication and productivity upgrade that extends the capabilities of Luware Nimbus—the only all-in-one CX platform developed natively for Microsoft Teams.At the core of this innovation is an Intelligent AI orchestration layer that coordinates different Virtual Assistants for specific tasks, ensuring that the best AI service is always utilized for the respective request. It dramatically augments the abilities of human agents, providing them with proactive support. The result is enhanced workflow efficiency and a seamless, unparalleled collaboration between human employees and AI resources.Earlier this year, Luware introduced the Nimbus Virtual User, a key component of its AI-strategy. The Virtual User is designed to fully automate low-complexity, routine, or repetitive tasks, often resolving interactions entirely without the need for a human agent to join the conversation. The Luware Nimbus Companion now complements this framework by focusing on augmentation: it supports human users directly with advanced analytics and AI insights, identifying exactly where their attention is required and helping them determine the most effective way to complete complex tasks. Together, theVirtual User and the Nimbus Companion form an integrated, AI-driven framework that intelligently combines full automation for simple tasks with human insight and augmented intelligence for complex customer engagements.The Luware Nimbus Companion orchestrates several specialized AI services that provide comprehensive post-call support and enhance everyday workflows. These capabilities include real-time transcription, concise conversation summarization, and automated classification. This allows users to focus entirely on the customer during the call. Afterwards, the Nimbus Companion ensures efficient handling: it provides quick summaries for timely follow-up, automatically suggests codes and tags to categorize interactions, and facilitates the seamless transfer of transcripts and summaries into systems like the CRM, leading to significantly improved reporting and business insights.The Luware Nimbus Companion launches with powerful real-time capabilities: transcription and live captioning. Luware’s strategic commitment to AI will soon bring a host of additional services, including performance analytics, sentiment analysis, and translation. Crucially, the modular design ensures customers can pick and choose the specific AI Companions they need to perfectly fit their business requirements and maximize performance.“With the Nimbus Companion, we’re making AI practical and accessible for everyday communication,” said Markus Weisbrod, Product Manager at Luware. “Across the industry, there’s a clear shift from experimenting with AI to integrating it responsibly into daily workflows. The Nimbus Companion provides a single point of access to Luware’s growing portfolio of AI agents, helping organisations use augmentation and analytics to enhance — not replace — human expertise.”The Luware Nimbus Companion will enter preview in early December 2025, with general availability expected by the end of January 2026.- ENDS -About LuwareLuware is a leading SaaS provider of digital communication technology, specializing in innovative solutions for Microsoft Teams. With headquarters in Zurich and operations across Europe and North America, the company develops cloud-based contact center and compliance recording solutions.Luware offers two key solutions for modern communication. Luware Nimbus, the contact center software for Microsoft Teams, enables efficient processing of customer requests through intelligent task routing, workflow management and detailed analyses. In addition, Luware Recording offers a fully managed cloud recording solution for all platforms, which helps companies to ensure compliance with legal regulations while using modern communication technologies.These solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures, offering customers numerous advantages, including reduced training times, lower IT costs, and hardware savings.

