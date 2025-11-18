InfraPartners and JLL team up to accelerate AI Data Center deployment and streamline operations

The new global collaboration introduces a scalable, turnkey model that enables seamless end-to-end delivery of AI-ready infrastructure

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraPartners, an international leader in prefabricated AI data center solutions, and JLL, a global real estate and investment management company, announced today a new strategic agreement to fast-track how AI data centers are developed and operated. The new relationship combines InfraPartners’ next-generation prefabricated AI data center solutions with JLL’s global ecosystem and strategic excellence in site selection, project execution and construction oversight, financial structuring and world-class facilities management. Together, the two industry leaders solve one of the most persistent challenges in data center development: delivering projects efficiently after site identification.Investment in AI and data centers is increasing quickly. As a result, new end-to-end delivery models that enable hyperscalers, GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) providers, colocation operators and enterprise clients to deploy scalable, AI-ready infrastructure with greater speed and certainty are critical to meeting surging demand and delivering best-in-class operations.As data center deployments are prone to risks such as labor shortages, project delays and financing complexities, the InfraPartners and JLL strategic partnership will tackle these key issues directly and holistically, accelerating the delivery of AI-ready infrastructure that powers the intelligence economy.“Our clients are asking for faster, lower-risk routes to delivering AI infrastructure” said Michalis Grigoratos, CEO at InfraPartners. “Our prefabricated, upgradeable digital infrastructure integrates seamlessly with JLL’s expertise across the full project lifecycle, so together we’re focused on providing a superior product that keeps pace with AI infrastructure changes and market growth. Our globally scalable, repeatable approach includes site selection, prefabrication and long-term operations, reducing time-to-first-token and maximizing performance across the lifecycle.”The new model offers crucial advantages for AI environments that demand speed, flexibility and energy efficiency. InfraPartners has an established history of working with the world’s largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Prefabricated units manufactured offsite improve quality control and minimize onsite construction, while standardized designs allow for faster deployment and seamless upgrades as GPU requirements evolve.“AI infrastructure demands a new approach – one that’s as dynamic and high-performing as the workloads it supports,” said Matt Landek, JLL Division President, Data Centers and Critical Environments. “With InfraPartners, we are delivering a unique blueprint that brings real estate, engineering and operational precision into a unified model.”Managing Director Kristen Vosmaer focuses on global program management, including JLL White Space and Facilities Management solutions, and is involved in managing the relationship with InfraPartners.“This is one of the first collaborations to fully integrate data center design, manufacturing, construction, commissioning, computer deployment and lifecycle management for institutional-grade real estate delivery, marking a significant shift in shortening the time to monetization for how mission-critical infrastructure assets are developed and maintained,” Vosmaer added.Customers will gain access to market-leading, end-to-end capabilities that seamlessly accelerate the delivery of AI infrastructure with speed, precision and confidence, empowering industries and governments alike to harness the full potential of this historic technological revolution.The collaboration will initially target high-growth AI markets predominantly in EMEA and the United States in Q1 2026, with plans to scale into additional regions.About InfraPartnersInfraPartners is a global leader in digital infrastructure, delivering turnkey prefabricated data center solutions for AI workloads. The company’s standardized design process and offsite manufacturing offers greater schedule and cost certainty, plus rigorous quality control. With a core focus on sustainability and innovation, InfraPartners collaborates with hyperscalers, GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) providers, and government entities focused on sovereign AI to design and deploy scalable, energy-efficient data centers. For more information, visit: https://infrapartners.llc/ About JLLFor over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 113,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

