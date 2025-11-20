Members of the Organizing Committee: Dr. Nidal Asaad, Dr. Abdelrahman Arabi and Markus Hoffmeister Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel This is the selected logo for the 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference

DOHA, QATAR, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20th of November, 2025The 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference Officially CPD AccreditedThe 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference is now officially CPD Accredited (Category 1), offering 17.00 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credit hours for participating healthcare professionals. Set to take place from November 20-22, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel in Doha, Qatar, the conference reaffirms its role as a premier educational platform for cardiology professionals across the Gulf and beyond.Attendees will be able to earn 6.5 credit hours during the pre-conference workshops at Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center on November 20, 2025, and 11.5 credit hours during the main conference sessions at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel on 21-22 November, 2025.The scientific planning committee has reviewed all disclosed financial relationships of speakers, moderators, facilitators and/or authors in advance of this CPD activity and has implemented procedures to manage any potential or real conflicts of interest.Highlights from the Scientific ProgramThe 2025 edition promises a dynamic, evidence-based agenda tailored to both clinical practice and academic advancement. Over three days, the conference will feature a rich array of sessions covering the full spectrum of cardiovascular care. Topics include the interplay between cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, acute and chronic ischemic heart disease, collaborative approaches in acute cardiovascular care through the GHA/ESC-ACVC joint session, advances in electrophysiology including arrythmia management and AI-assisted diagnostics, cutting-edge treatments for heart failure, gender-specific cardiovascular research and management, structural heart disease interventions such as TAVR and TMVR, and interactive “Meet the Experts” sessions offering direct engagement with leading cardiologists and researchers on complex cases, evolving practices, and career development.These sessions collectively aim to equip attendees with practical insights, the latest evidence-based strategies, and guidance for improving patient outcomes across diverse cardiovascular conditions.Breakout SessionsComplementing the main program, the conference will feature an extensive series of breakout sessions designed to provide more focused, in-depth learning opportunities. These smaller, highly interactive sessions will cover specialized topics including pediatric cardiology, minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS), strategies for improving surgical outcomes, and a multidisciplinary approach to aortic disease.Participants will have the chance to engage in case-based discussions, review procedural techniques, explore emerging technologies, and collaborate with experts from multiple disciplines. These breakout sessions are intended to foster hands-on learning, stimulate discussion, and allow participants to tailor their conference experience according to their specific interests and clinical focus areas.A Hub for Regional and International CollaborationThe 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference continues to position itself as a key driver of cardiovascular innovation and professional development in the GCC. With its CPD accreditation and a program reflecting both global standards and local needs, the event is expected to attract a diverse and multidisciplinary audience from across the region.Attendees will benefit not only from the educational content but also from invaluable networking opportunities with peers, mentors and leading healthcare institutions.Registration and Additional InformationOnline registration is currently open, and the full program can be accessed by visiting the conference website. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early due high interest and limited capacity.Conference WebsiteThe official website is now live. Visit https://www.gha25.com/ for detailed event information, registration, and more. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this landmark event in the field of cardiology.About the Gulf Heart AssociationThe GHA, established as the leading non-profit professional organization, is dedicated to promoting advanced cardiology care within the region. Through collaborations with local and international organizations and institutions, the GHA organizes scientific cardiology and cardiovascular surgery meetings, workshops, and conferences, fostering education and the sharing of scientific information.Since its inception in 2002, the GHA has played a pivotal role in advancing cardiac care and research within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, marking a significant achievement for its members.Website: https://www.gulfheart.org/ About Hamad Medical Corporation Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar and one of the leading hospital providers in the Middle East.For more than four decades, HMC has been dedicated to delivering the safest, most effective and compassionate care to all its patients.HMC manages fifteen specialist hospitals as well as the National Ambulance Service, mental health, homecare and residential care services.HMC’s transformation over the past decade is unparalleled around the world. Since 2016, HMC has opened eight new hospitals and a range of new specialist facilities – further strengthening Qatar’s public sector hospital network.Thirteen HMC hospitals hold corporate Academic Medical Center accreditation by the Joint Commission International, endorsing the quality and safety of services, while the Ambulance Service, Home Healthcare Service, Stroke Service and Palliative Care Service have all received prestigious JCI accreditation.HMC is committed to delivering healthcare services on par with the world’s best and many of our services exceed international benchmarks for quality of care, including stroke, cardiology, trauma and cancer.In 2023, HMC had four hospitals ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers, with two achieving top 100 ranking; highlighting our commitment to combining patient care, medical research and education to achieve the best outcomes and experience for our patients.HMC is leading the development of the region’s first academic health system – combining innovative research, top-class education and excellent clinical care – and is committed to building a legacy of healthcare expertise in Qatar.HMC was also the first hospital system in the Middle East to achieve institutional accreditation from the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education – International (ACGME-I), which demonstrates excellence in the way medical graduates are trained through residency, internship and fellowship programs.Website: https://www.hamad.qa/EN/Pages/default.aspx For media inquiries, please contact:Owais HasanPR & Social Media Managerowais@justusandotto.comMobile: +974 6691 2449Just us & Otto Marketing Services WLL

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.