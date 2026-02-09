Ministry of Transport to Host 2nd Autonomous e-Mobility Forum in April

Autonomous e-Mobility Forum Logo Autonomous e-Mobility Forum Autonomous Bus Autonomous e-Mobility Forum 2024 Panel

DOHA, QATAR, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ministry of Transport is hosting the 2nd edition of the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum this April 7-9, at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC). Organized by Just us & Otto Marketing Services, the 2026 Forum will highlight some of the latest trends and innovations in sustainable transportation, serving as a unique platform for the exchange of expertise and insight, as well as for discussions on the future of e-mobility and latest developments in the industry.This 2nd edition of the Forum will assemble numerous local, regional and international speakers, senior government officials, industry experts, innovators, academia, and community individuals.The 3-day Forum will examine key industry topics, including how electrification of vehicle fleets and logistics networks is reshaping transportation and daily life in the region, the role of autonomous systems in smart cities, the development of digital infrastructure, AI-based traffic management, and the importance of having strong policy frameworks and incentives to govern secure adoption and implementation. A particular spotlight will be given to the potential for local innovation and ways of supporting the cultivation of homegrown mobility ecosystems.The event garnered support and sponsorship from multiple industry leaders and esteemed institutions, including Qatar Rail, QTerminals, Mwani Qatar, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Chery, Al Abdulghani Motors, Seib Insurance, among other strategic partners committed to a sustainable future.The Forum’s second edition underpins the recently launched Ministry of Transport Strategy 2025-2030, which is closely aligned with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030. The Strategy aims at establishing a secure, integrated, and sustainable transportation system powered by innovation, clean energy, and smart technologies. The event also reflects MOT’s continuing efforts to advance next-generation mobility solutions that support the national priorities and address sustainability concerns of global urgency.Private Sector & Community EngagementDesigned as an immersive and collaborative experience, the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum goes beyond traditional presentation. Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with global experts and regional policymakers through keynote sessions and panel discussions. A dedicated exhibition space will showcase EVs, charging infrastructure, and smart mobility devices. The program will also include workshops, community and expert networking sessions to facilitate awareness, meaningful dialogue, and partnerships.To learn more, please visit www.aemobforum.com -END-

